David Makes Man Season 3 Release Date: Renewed or Cancelled?

‘David Makes Man’ is a coming-of-age drama series created by Tarell Alvin McCraney. It centers around the titular character, who is a 14-year-old living in the housing projects in Florida. He feels responsible for helping his mother break out of poverty, all the while dealing with the trauma of his friend’s death. The show first released on August 14, 2019.

The series has been lauded for its stunning visuals, impressive performances, and well-crafted storyline. It handles delicate subject matters such as trauma, abuse, and sexuality with poise and sensitivity. In 2019, the series was nominated for a Critics’ Choice Award and went on to win a Peabody Award in 2020. Since the future of the show looks promising, you must be waiting to hear about the potential season 3. Here is what we’ve got!

David Makes Man Season 3 Release Date

‘David Makes Man’ season 2 premiered on June 22, 2021, on OWN, with the season concluding on August 24, 2021. The second cycle has ten episodes that run for about 43 minutes each.

As for the show’s third installment, here is everything we know. OWN is yet to make an announcement confirming the renewal or cancellation of the series. Although the ratings have been falling, there is a possibility for the show to return with a new edition. In June 2020, HBO Max bought the streaming rights for the series, and the drama was made available on the streamer in July 2020. Digital platforms have the ability to amplify the audience outreach, thereby increasing the likelihood of gaining a larger fan following.

In addition, the showrunner Dee Harris-Lawrence inked a multi-year deal with Warner Bros. Television Studios in November 2020. According to the contract, she is required to be the showrunner for ‘David Makes Man’ and ‘All Rise.’ Since the CBS legal drama has been axed after two rounds, it leaves Harris-Lawrence responsible for just the OWN show as per this deal with Warner Bros. This could mean that she can spend more time and energy on ‘David Makes Man.’

The second season was renewed in December 2019, which is about a year and a half before it premiered. The long wait might have something to do with the pandemic, which is no longer likely to be an issue. Seeing how OWN took about two months before formally handing the order for the sophomore run, we might have to wait a while to hear about the renewal of the potential season 3. If the show is greenlit for a new cycle by Fall 2021, we can expect ‘David Makes Man’ season 3 to release sometime in Q2 or Q3 2022.

David Makes Man Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

In season 2, Kwame Patterson features as adult David, although we come across Akili McDowell as the teenage version of the character several times. Similarly, Arlen Escarpeta portrays the adult version of David’s younger brother, Jonathan Greg AKA JG, and Kyle Beltran essays the role of adult Seren. Cayden K. Williams and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre play younger versions of JG and Seren, respectively.

Other significant cast members are Alana Arenas (Gloria), Phylicia Rashad (Dr. Woods-Trap), Isaiah Johnson (Sky), Ade Chike Torbert (Raynan), Jordan Bolger (Shinobi), and Travis Coles (Mx. Elijah). Therefore, we can expect most of these cast members to return in the third season if the show is renewed. Bobbi Baker (Robin), Elvis Nolasco (Tio-Teo), Nick Creegan (Desmond), and Trinity Cidel (Trenise) might also return. It is possible that some new actors join the cast for the potential third season.

David Makes Man Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

There is a time jump in the second season, and we see the adult version of David navigating life as he tries to come to terms with his past. He even does his best to ensure that his mother does not take to the bottle again. He is reunited with his close friend Seren, whom he had not seen for many years.

If there is a third season, we will see David learning more about himself through his life experiences while he tries to be the man his near and dear ones need him to be. As things get heated between Raynan, Desmond, and Teo towards the end of season 2, we will likely see the drama between them continue into the potential third cycle.

