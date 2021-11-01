Day of the Dead Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

The third episode of ‘Day of the Dead’ highlights a zombie outbreak that terrifies the people in the city. Half of them convert into these gory beings while the rest of them try to avoid being caught and bitten. Bowman frantically chases after the zombies, but one of them attacks Nicole instead. For a deep dive into the events of episode 3, read the recap outlined at the end. Now, let’s inform you about the release date and other latest updates we have on episode 4!

Day of the Dead Episode 4 Release Date

‘Day of the Dead’ episode 4 will release on November 5, 2021, at 10 pm ET on Syfy. The current season has ten hour-long episodes that roll out on Fridays. The first season will finish airing on December 17, 2021.

Where to Watch Day of the Dead Episode 4 Online?

If you want to watch the fourth episode of ‘Day of the Dead,’ tune in to Syfy according to the date and time mentioned above. Shortly after the television premiere, you can even go to Syfy’s official website and watch the episode there. You can check for live-streaming options on websites such as DirecTV, Spectrum, Sling TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. In addition, you can go through VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store to enjoy the show.

Day of the Dead Episode 4 Spoilers

The fourth episode, titled ‘Forest of the Damned,’ will pick up from the jaw-dropping ending of the previous episode where Luke runs into a zombie. Although the ones at the retirement center are dead, Trey and Bowman will have to deal with their son being a possible victim. Moreover, Doctor Logan’s experiment could go haywire and result in the reemergence of the zombies. In addition, Bowman will have to find a way to control the outbreak. Now that Sarah has gotten rid of Rhodes, she might be up to something intense! Here is a promo that might excite you even more!

Day of the Dead Episode 3 Recap

The third episode, titled ‘The Grey Mile,’ starts with Mayor Bowman making up her mind to end the zombie dominion. Lauren successfully evades the police during a drive through the hearse, and Jai spots a bite wound on her. At the Grey Mill retirement center, Nicole takes the bullets out of Bowman’s gun, hoping that she dies, but the zombie attacks Nicole instead. Bowman attempts to shoot at the zombie, but her gun is not loaded, thanks to Nicole, who then dies.

By the time Bowman kills the zombie, half the city is already infected, so Trey rushes to find Luke, and Bowman heads towards City Hall. Meanwhile, Sarah Blackwood escapes a shootout and lands in Doctor Logan’s abode. He is running an experiment on the severed finger of Detective McDermott as Sarah takes a quick look at the setup. Back at the retirement home, Jai catches Mrs. French listening to his conversation with Lauren and smoking regardless of her cancer diagnosis.

Soon, the zombies walk into the building, but instead of leaving the old people behind, Jai and Lauren find an alternative to save everyone in the facility. They lead the zombies through the hallway into a room where all of them get locked, but Mrs. French misses the cue for escaping the scene and dies with the zombies in the foyer. In the end, Luke Bowman tells Trent that he used to be best friends with Cam, but as soon as Trent abandons him, Luke is attacked by a zombie.

Read More: Where is Day of the Dead Filmed?