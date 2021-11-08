Day of the Dead Episode 5 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘Day of the Dead’ is about Cam and Jai speaking against all those misinformed and ignorant people who refuse to listen to their claims about an impending zombie attack in the city. Cam drops in at the police station, where Mayor Bowman discusses the situation of the town with the captain. Jai’s bride and Sean begin to chide him for his unusual mannerisms! For a descriptive account of the latest episode, there is a recap we have added at the end. Now, here’s everything you need to know about ‘Day of the Dead’ episode 5!

Day of the Dead Episode 5 Release Date

‘Day of the Dead’ episode 5 will release on November 12, 2021, at 10 pm ET on Syfy. The inaugural season has ten hour-long episodes that roll out on Fridays. The first season will finish airing on December 17, 2021.

Where to Watch Day of the Dead Episode 5 Online?

If you want to watch the fifth episode of ‘Day of the Dead,’ tune in to Syfy according to the date and time mentioned above. Shortly after the television premiere, you can even go to Syfy’s official website and watch the episode there. You can check for live-streaming options on websites such as DirecTV, Spectrum, Sling TV, Xfinity, and YouTube TV. In addition, you can go through VOD platforms such as iTunes, Vudu, and Microsoft Store to enjoy the show.

Day of the Dead Episode 5 Spoilers

The fifth episode ‘Day of the Dead,’ titled ‘’Til the Dead Do Us Part,’ will reveal whether Luke survives the zombie attack. Trent has fled the scene as expected, which means Luke has fewer chances of surviving. Mayor Bowman will get a significant scare when her son skips her call, but that in turn could force her into taking action against the ensuing zombie attack.

Furthermore, Detective McDermott and Sarah might bump into each other. However, the circumstances they’re in might raise a misunderstanding between them to characters. Yet, we are hoping for the best. Lastly, the country club awaits a treacherous zombie massacre now that these predators have entered the booth!

Day of the Dead Episode 4 Recap

The fourth episode, titled ‘Forest of the Damned,’ starts with Luke evading multiple zombie attacks only to encounter Trent, who had left him in the revolting depths of the area a few moments back. They’re both cornered by zombies but somehow manage to hide. Elsewhere, Lauren drives Jai to the country club where his wedding is about to commence while Cam enters the police station. He tries to make police chief Gloria understand the threat posed by the zombies, but she is not willing to budge.

At the country club, Jai attempts to caution Sean and his bride, but none of them want to believe him. Having no other option, he asks his father-in-law, Herb, to keep a check on the guests, but the zombies have already infiltrated the photo booth outside. Meanwhile, a heavily sedated Detective, McDermott, breaks free and proceeds to inspect the compound much like Sarah Blackwood. McDermott captures Logan as Sarah shows up with a rifle pointing towards a guard.

At the police station, the captain gets a flurry of phone calls, and it comes to her notice how none of the officers are at their assigned posts. This implies that something is terribly wrong, as Cam stated earlier, so she sends out the state troopers. Mayor Bowman calls Luke, who runs into a zombie attack on a bridge, and Trent darts away as fast as he can as the fourth episode ends with one hell of a cliffhanger.

