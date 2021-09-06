In this intriguing extension to the universe of ‘Days of our Lives,’ John and Marlena will be back with a new mission to look forward to. There was a golden peacock that was stolen 30 years ago, and legend has it that it was retrieved in an incomplete and disorderly state. Now the lead couple has to recover the statue and all its missing parts. If you want a full account of what to look forward to in the premiere of the show, here’s all we know about ‘Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem’!

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Episode 1 Release Date

‘Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem’ episode 1 releases on September 6, 2021, at 3:00 am ET on Peacock. The first season has five episodes that run for 60 minutes each. New episodes are slated to drop consecutively till Friday the same week.

Where to Watch Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Episode 1 Online?

You can watch the premiere of ‘Days of our Lives: Beyond Salem’ after it releases on Peacock at the date and time mentioned above. You can get a subscription to Peacock Premium to enjoy unlimited access to the episodes. Fans could otherwise check its availability on Google Play as of now.

Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Episode 1 Spoilers

The season premiere titled ‘The Almanian Peacock’ will revolve around the tale of the missing jewels. According to this mysterious legend, a set of invaluable Alamainian gemstones used to embellish the body of a golden peacock until it was stolen 30 years ago. Sometime later, it was retrieved by the Kingdom of Alamainia, but its precious jewels inexplicably went missing. Now Shane will instruct John and Marlena, who are on vacation in Switzerland, to go to an auction and buy one of the gems on behalf of the ISA.

However, their biggest competition is Anna and Tony, who will be in town planting themselves into Carrie and Austin’s marriage but might also be planning to finds the jewels. Meanwhile, Ben will buy a wedding gift for Ciara, and Chad will catch up with old friends. Paulina will brag about her expensive ring. John and Marlena will soon find themselves at war with rival couples who want to keep the stones for themselves.

After laying hands on the sapphire, John and Marlena will try to find the next jewel in line with perhaps Ben and Ciara’s help. As the season progresses, the lead couple will continue to look hard and fight enemies along the way. Paulina will receive important news about her ring and also run into an unexpected visitor. John, Marlena, Billie, and Shane will ultimately join forces to nip the chaos in the bud. In the end, the truth about the peacock will be revealed. Here’s a preview of the show!

Read More: Best Treasure Hunt Movies