DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The fourth episode of ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘ season 7 splits the narrative into two sections as the two teams find themselves on compelling journeys. Gary, Behrad, Nate, Sara, Ava, and Zari have to reach New York while Astra, Spooner, and Gideon are searching for a scientist. Fans who want to know everything about the latest episode can head to the recap. Now, we’d like to drop a few details about episode 7!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 5 Release Date

‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ season 7 episode 5 will premiere on November 10, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. The seventh season reportedly comprises 13 episodes that are 42–45 minutes in length each. Fresh episodes air on the network weekly every Wednesday.

Where to Watch DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 5 Online?

To watch ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ season 7 episode 5, cable subscribers can tune in to The CW at the date and time specified above. Alternatively, you can stream the episode on The CW’s official website or The CW app. Folks without a cable subscription can live stream the new episode on services like Fubo TV, DirecTV, Xfinity, YouTube TV, and Hulu+Live TV. You can also choose to buy the fifth episode on various VOD platforms such as Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime, and Spectrum.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5, titled ‘It’s a Mad, Mad, Mad, Mad Scientist,’ will witness the arrival of scientist Dr. Gwyn Davies, and his character is expected to ruffle some feathers! Moreover, the mysteries surrounding the Waverider have also plagued the characters, so we might see some of that unravel next week. Besides that, Sara, Ava, Behrad, and Gary will arrive in New York City, where they meet Dr. Gwyn. However, the scientist will turn out to be different from what they have been expecting.

Meanwhile, Astra, Spooner, and Gideon have been trying their level best to keep the Legends away from the time machine. However, they will face more setbacks in the upcoming episode. Lastly, Nate and Zari will take charge of the Hoover situation and figure out a way to stabilize their future. Here’s a promo that might interest you!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 4 Recap

Episode 4 of ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ season 7 is called ‘Speakeasy Does It.’ The episode majorly revolves around two storylines that end up being an impactful character-centric hour. Gary, Behrad, Nate, Sara, Ava, and Zari are looking for a train to New York while Astra, Spooner, and Gideon attempt to succeed them so that they can catch hold of a scientist who can safely send them home. The second group catches a train from West Texas and meets an all-woman jazz group known as the Masqueradies.

The lead singer, Maude, allows them the privilege of having a free ride. Within a short span, the team gets accustomed to the gang and even realizes that Maude is stuck in an abusive relationship with Ross. Astra then convinces her to leave the relationship, and Gideon fills in for her on the stage. Elsewhere, the other team is running low on funds which compels them to run a brief liquor business from their massive supply in the House of Mystery.

The team pulls out a share of the profit to fund their trip to NYC. However, Eddie is severely beaten up by mobster Ross Bottoni who controls the business in House of Mystery, because his supply chain was diversified without his knowledge. As a solution, Zari throws a party at the House of Mystery to raise money for Eddie so that he can own his own bar. Once they reach their destinations, the two teams will confront their fate.

