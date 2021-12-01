DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 8 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

In episode 7 of ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow‘ season 7, the Legends in an era dominated by warfare as the Waverider collapses because of Bishop’s careless mistake. To reassemble the pieces needed to fix the time machine, the women trespass into a military facility where they roleplay in order to achieve their goal. If you’re not up to date with the latest happenings, head to the recap. Now, we’re here to give you the details for episode 8!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 8 Release Date

After this week’s episode, the show has entered a mid-season hiatus which will take quite some time to end. According to the schedule, ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ season 7 episode 8 will premiere on January 12, 2021, at 8 pm ET on The CW. Every episode is 42–45 minutes in length, and new ones air on the network weekly every Wednesday.

Where to Watch DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 8 Online?

To watch ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ season 7 episode 7, cable subscribers can tune in to The CW at the date and time specified above. Alternatively, you can stream the episode on The CW’s official website or The CW app. Folks without a cable subscription can live stream the new episode on services like Fubo TV, Xfinity, YouTube TV, DirecTV, and Hulu+Live TV. You can also choose to watch the sixth episode on various VOD platforms such as Google Play, Vudu, iTunes, Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, and Spectrum.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 8 Spoilers

The seventh season’s episode 8 will follow the Legends successfully leaving the 1940s as the time machine begins to function at its full potential. Their next mission might involve defeating the Hoover robots, which were created as a result of a temporary lapse in judgment on Bishop’s end. Nate’s absence might prove to be challenging for the team and it is also possible for him to face trouble fitting in to the other world. Here’s a promo that might interest you!

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 7 Episode 7 Recap

In the seventh episode, titled ‘A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!’, the Legends land in a jungle where they meet Bishop, who gets increasingly nervous about being found. Before they can utter a word, they are interrupted by two patrol jeeps, so they have no option but to run. They eventually find an outhouse where they all confront Young Bishop, and he admits that he is the one responsible for destroying the Waverider as well as designing the Hoover robots.

Sarah and Eva explore the place by themselves and chance upon an American aerospace factory during World War II that possesses the key to fixing the time machine. Both of them try to infiltrate inside the camp while Nate declares that he is officially in a relationship with Zari. He even decides to move into the Totem with her. Elsewhere, Gideon is hired as the personal secretary to a military official as Ava, Astra, and Spooner also find a few jobs inside the facility.

Meanwhile, Nate gets a briefing of the guidelines that need to be followed inside the Totem. The women finally build a piece for the time machine, but they need 16 more of them, so they freeze the supervisor in order to get their work order through. Once the time machine starts to work, Bishop hands over the helmet to Gideon and sacrifices his life to save the Legends from being apprehended.

