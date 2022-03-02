DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 8: Renewed or Canceled?

Developed by Greg Berlanti, Marc Guggenheim, Andrew Kreisberg, and Phil Klemmer, ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ is a superhero drama TV series. Based on the eponymous DC Comics anthology series, it follows Rip Hunter, a time traveler who seeks and creates a team of superheroes. They aim to defeat tyrant Vandal Savage, who hatches a sinister plan to destroy Earth and time. Time after time, they defend the world against other evil and extra-terrestrial entities like Mallus, Astra Loge, and Gideon.

The show has gained a massive fan following since its premiere in January 2016, mainly due to the exciting twists and turns of the narrative, the character detailing, and the awe-inspiring visuals. Therefore, everyone cannot wait to find out when they can see the adventures of their favorite superheroes in the show’s eighth outing. Without further delay, here is everything we can tell you about ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ season 8.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 8 Release Date

‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ season 7 landed on October 13, 2021, on The CW. On March 2, 2022, it concluded its run with a total of 13 episodes of duration 42-45 minutes each. Now, let’s talk about the eighth season.

There hasn’t been any official announcement about the show returning with another season yet. However, despite the uncertainty of it all, executive producer Phil Klemmer feels that it works in their favor in case season 8 is greenlit by the network. In an interview, he shared, “I think if we do come back, I think the fact that we had this moment of uncertainty would be an occasion for us to remind ourselves how very, very lucky we are… If we do come back, I think the show will benefit from the fact that we didn’t allow ourselves to get complacent.”

Since the makers are hopeful about another installment of the show, the possibility of a potential season 8 is quite high. Furthermore, other Arrowverse shows on The CW have been renewed for at least eight seasons, such as ‘The Flash.’ If ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ follows suit, at least one more season of the show is definitely on the cards. Also, the high fan demand for the show might be instrumental in the development of a potential eighth season.

If all the above points are considered, the go-ahead for the next season may be given by the network soon in the coming months. The wait time is based on the production schedule that shall be set, the decisions of the writers, as well as the availability of the cast and crew. Given that everything happens at the planned time, ‘DC’s Legends of Tomorrow’ season 8 can be expected to arrive sometime in Q1 2023.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 8 Cast: Who can be in it?

The probable eighth season shall see Caity Lotz and Jes Macallan reprising the roles of Sara Lance and Ava Sharpe respectively. Olivia Swann as Astra Logue and Tala Ashe as Zari Tomaz and Zari Tarazi, are also expected to return. In addition, Shayan Sobhian (Behrad Tarazi) and Lisseth Chavez (Esperanza) may come back as well.

Other cast members like Adam Tsekhman (Gary Green), Nick Zano (Nate Heywood), Matt Ryan (Gwyn Davies), and Amy Louise Pemberton (Gideon). However, Raffi Barsoumian as Bishop and Giacomo Baessato as J. Edgar Hoover will not be returning because their characters are dead. Besides this, there might be some fresh additions to the cast list, as new characters can be introduced to carry the storyline ahead.

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow Season 8 Plot: What can it be About?

In season 7, the Legends begin devising a plan to return to their original timeline from 1925 Texas, after the original Waverider gets destroyed. They arrive in New York City to find scientist Gwyn Davies, the forefather of time travel. There, they are chased by J. Edgar Hoover, whom Nate accidentally kills later. Meanwhile, Astra unknowingly creates a human version of Gideon, who struggles to retrieve her memories due to a virus. Though she is finally able to remember all the happy memories of her past, a young Bishop finds a copy of Gideon and resets her memories against the Legends.

Later on, the Legends realize that robots destroyed the Waverider and that they are up against the robot versions of themselves. Bishop soon realizes his future and drops his plans of attacking the Legends. Elsewhere, Sara helps Gwyn find a missing component of his time machine, and he restores Ava and Gary after they almost get wiped out. Behrad and Astra eventually confess their feelings for each other, and Zari and Spooner bond when the latter discovers her asexuality. As the Legends battle their dangerous robot versions and tackle fixed points in time, Alun and Gwyn accept their love for each other and Gideon ejects Gary.

But when Gywyn realizes that it is a clone of Alun, he decides to find his real version. As the season ends, Gideon struggles with her AI version and what she did to Gary, while The Legends resume their responsibilities and set out to find Gwyn. The potential eighth season shall focus on their journey to find him, as well as if he can find the real Alun. The consequences of Sara’s secret on Ava will also be explored. Other possible story arcs include what happens to Gary, the fates of Astra and Behrad and Zari and Spooner’s relationships, and whether Gideon survives or not. Lastly, new characters may create hurdles for the Legends and spruce things up.

