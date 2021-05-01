Created by Liz Feldman, the dark comedy ‘Dead to Me’ offers a deeply compelling portrayal of two widows brought together by mutual heartache and a shared awkwardness. After the death of her husband, Jen (Christina Applegate) participates in a group therapy session where she comes across an overtly friendly woman called Judy (Linda Cardellini). An unlikely friendship between them begins to take root, but as things unravel, Jen gets to know about a sinister side of Judy who is apparently directly related to the hit-and-run incident that killed Jen’s husband. Since the premiere of the Netflix original show in May 2019, it has spawned two seasons so far, generating highly favorable reviews in the process, owing to the brilliant on-screen chemistry of the devilish duo. As the jaw-dropping second season comes to an end, it leaves a lot of loose ends, which would expectantly be tied in a third (and final) installment. If you are looking for release and cast details of the upcoming third season, we would be elated to divulge to you what we know already.

Dead to Me Season 3 Release Date

‘Dead to Me’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on May 8, 2020, on Netflix. The second season of the dramedy packs ten episodes with episodic runtimes ranging between 26 and 34 minutes.

Let us now disclose everything we know regarding the release date of the upcoming third season. In July 2020, two months after the premiere of the second season, the original network greenlit the production for a third and final installment. While the news of the show’s conclusion came as a shock to many, all good things must come to an end before the juice turns bitter. On the brighter side though, Netflix struck lasting a deal with the creator for future projects, and it won’t be the last time we hear from her. In September 2020, Feldman let the fans know of the acceptance of her pitch for the final season in an exciting tweet.

Just pitched all of @deadtome Season 3 to my partners at @Netflix and they’re excited and I’m excited and I CAN’T BELIEVE THEY’RE GONNA LET ME TELL THIS STORY — Liz Feldman (@thelizfeldman) September 18, 2020

In a July 2020 interview with Deadline, Feldman hoped that the shooting would begin within the following six months, but unfortunately, that did not happen due to the onslaught of the pandemic. Filming for the third season was again slated to resume in January 2021, but even that did not realize due to the sudden COVID-19 surge in Los Angeles at the beginning of the year. The ongoing pandemic has forced many productions to make readjustments, and now the filming is rumored to begin on May 10, 2021.

Since the season has not begun filming yet, chances are we won’t see the next installment hitting the screen anytime soon. While the previous two seasons were released in consecutive years, we speculate ‘Dead to Me’ season 3 to premiere not before sometime in summer 2022.

Dead to Me Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

In the main roles, Christina Applegate will appear as realtor Jen Harding and Linda Cardellini (‘Scooby-Doo’) will take up the role of Jen’s optimistic and charismatic friend Judy Hale. James Marsden of ‘X-Men’ fame will reprise his role as Jen’s love interest and the twin brother of her ex-fiancé Ben Wood. Among the Harding siblings, Sam McCarthy will essay the role of Charlie Harding and Luke Roessler will reappear as Charlie’s younger brother Henry. Other supporting cast members include Diana-Maria Riva (Detective Ana Perez), Max Jenkins (Christopher Doyle), and Brandon Scott (Nick Prager). There will surely be some new additions to the cast, but those faces are yet to be revealed.

Dead to Me Season 3 Plot: What is it about?

As the second season of the bittersweet drama ends on an open note, fans are left gasping for more. The season finale builds on the theme of motherhood. Jen asks Judy whether she would be able to be the legal guardian of Judy’s children. Jen admits to killing her ex-fiance but Detective Perez chooses to overlook it after forming a close bond. While Jen can’t find the burial location of Steve’s body, Ben comes across pertinent information as a hiker stumbles upon the body. Detective Perez gives Judy her painting back, and Judy recovers the money that she had hid behind the painting. Following the conversation with Perez, Jen reminisces about her mother and comes to realize that she never lamented over her mother’s death. With the money, Judy and Jen buy out the mortgage and get a new car for Charlie. On their way back, they become subject to a hit-and-run by none other than Ben! Ben speeds away while Jen and Judy wake up from unconsciousness in a state of shock. In another crucial development, Charlie stumbles upon remnants of Steve’s car as well as Jen’s letter to Judy.

The third season will expectantly pick up from the aftermath of the crash. It is unclear whether Jen and Judy catch a glimpse of Ben before he drives away, and hopefully, we shall see a confrontation between Ben and the girls. Charlie will probably come to know of his mother’s involvement in Steve’s death, and he may come after Jen and Judy with the knowledge. As there remain multiple pieces of evidence that connect Jen with Steve’s murder, the season may see Jen ending up in jail even though Perez let her away scot-free. The creator, who reportedly got the idea of the final season spontaneously during the shoot of the second season, said that show will continue to explore the intersection of loss and friendship. Rest assured, the series will persevere in normalizing female anger as it reveals some more mind-bending twists.

