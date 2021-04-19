‘Deadliest Catch’ season 16 finale captures the anxieties of Sig’s crew at the Bering Sea as fear of the global coronavirus pandemic disrupting the seafood industry becomes real. With the ever-increasing influence of the Russians and a crisis in the sector, Sig seeks the help of legendary captain Jonathan Hillstrand, who is eager to come out of retirement. Curious to learn more about the last episode of the previous season? We recommend going through our detailed recap. But since season 17 is about to release, here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming season premiere.

Deadliest Catch Season 17 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Deadliest Catch’ season 17 episode 1 is scheduled to premiere on April 20, 2021, at 8/7c on Discovery. The episodes of the show are usually less than an hour long.

Where to Stream Deadliest Catch Season 17 Episode 1 Online?

‘Deadliest Catch’ season 17 episode 1 can be streamed online on Discovery’s official website. It is also available on VOD platforms like Vudu, Microsoft Store, FandangoNow, iTunes, Amazon Prime. You can watch it on live TV streaming platforms like DirecTV, FuboTV, Spectrum, and Philo. The previous seasons of the series are accessible on YouTube, Google Play Store, and Hulu (only the 13th season).

Deadliest Catch Season 17 Episode 1 Spoilers

‘Deadliest Catch’ season 17 episode 1 is likely to capture the consequences of the coronavirus pandemic on the fishing industry. In the episode ‘Everything Changes’ of season 16, viewers witness the crew race against the pandemic to ensure that they reach the docks before prices drop. The crisis of the fishing industry is probably going to be a big part of season 17. Furthermore, because of Russia’s determination to dominate, the competition in the global crab market is only going to intensify.

The return of Jonathan Hillstrand will undoubtedly help Sig’s crew, but it remains to be seen how he is going to protect his fleet from the crisis in the industry. Episode 1 will capture the trials and tribulations brought on by the pandemic as well as the response of the crew as they regroup to fight for an industry in crisis.

Deadliest Catch Season 16 Finale Recap

In the middle of a lucrative season, the crab fishing captains find themselves struggling with the anxieties of a possible global seafood market collapse due to the coronavirus pandemic. The fear for the safety of loved ones coupled with a potential economic crisis put the crew in a serious predicament. Sig Hansen, “Wild Bill” Wichrowski, and Monte Colburn, with their crew, rush to the docks with the fear of a significant price crash that may put their profits in danger. Unfortunately, Casey McManus’s crew is slowed down by the sea ice.

It sets the stage for anxieties that come with the possible crash of the industry. Accepting the situation, Sig approaches the legendary captain, Jonathan Hillstrand, to return to the Bering Sea. After recruiting a team of experienced seamen, Jonathan embarks on a once-in-a-lifetime journey amidst the global coronavirus pandemic, with the fears of a collapse of the industry no longer just an irrational imagination.

