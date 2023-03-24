Dear Edward Season 2: Possibilities Explored

Created by Jason Katims (‘Parenthood’) from the 2020 namesake novel by Ann Napolitano, ‘Dear Edward’ is a drama series that tells the story of people dealing with the losses of loved ones in a plane crash. At the center of the narrative is the eponymous Edward (Colin O’Brien), the sole survivor rescued from the crash site.

Following its release, ‘Dear Edward’ received mixed to negative reviews from the critics because of its highly emotional tone and depressing narrative, though the audience response has been much more positive. If you are wondering whether there will be a second season of ‘Dear Edward,’ we got you covered.

Will Dear Edward Season 2 Happen?

‘Dear Edward’ season 1 premiered on February 3, 2023, on Apple TV+ and aired ten episodes of 45-57-minute runtime before concluding on March 24, 2023. As for season 2, here is what you need to know.

Neither the series producers nor the Apple executives have yet confirmed the development of a second season. However, Katims is known for creating emotionally-charged multi-seasonal shows such as ‘Friday Night Lights,’ ‘About a Boy,’ and the above-mentioned ‘Parenthood. In an interview with Collider, Katims reflected on his process of selecting a story for TV adaptation, stating, “You have to be able to understand what the series would be. The novel works perfectly as a novel and it’s so beautiful, but for me to make a show, I felt like I had to find what the show would be, in order to do it. It’s a process. Essentially the heart of the book is what I wanted to try to capture. Even if all the characters were not necessarily the same, and the plot moves were not necessarily the same, the heart of the story was something that I really loved.”

So, while Katims doesn’t explicitly speak about future seasons, he does mention the series as a whole and how he and his team turned Napolitano’s novel into such a great series. In ‘Dear Edward’ season 1 episode 10, titled ‘Shelter,’ Edward runs away after discovering that his aunt and uncle have been hiding the letters he has received since the crash. As a desperate Lacey (Taylor Schilling) starts looking for him, she visits Shay and Mahira before finding Edward in his old home. Before they leave New York, Lacey takes Edward to the party celebrating their grief group’s final session.

Meanwhile, Steve (Ivan Shaw) tells Amanda (Brittany S. Hall) that he is prepared to leave his fiancée for her, but the latter points out that Trent will always be between them and ends the affair. The season ends with Steve marrying his fiancée and Amanda delivering a public performance.

It is Dee Dee’s (Connie Britton) plan to host the party, and she persuades a priest to help her with the decoration. She initially fears that most will not show up, but many do, including unexpected guests such as Edward, and they have a wonderful time together. Toward the end of the season, Dee Dee and her daughter move to Los Angeles.

Facing an ultimatum, Sam (Dario Ladani Sanchez) chooses his wife and daughter over his sexual curiosity, but when he tells Sienna about this, she reveals that she has decided to move out. Elsewhere, Linda (Amy Forsyth) chooses to continue living with Lacey and Edward after giving birth to her child, and Adriana (Anna Uzele) wins her election, while Kojo (Idris DeBrand) helps Becks (Khloe Bruno) settles in Ghana.

The season ends on a cliffhanger as Eddie finds out that one of the letters was sent by an uncle he didn’t even know he had. Season 2 will likely explore this, introducing us to the said uncle. We will see what Sam does after his family has left him and how well Dee Dee and Zoe are faring in Los Angeles. There might be lingering feelings between Lacey and her estranged husband, John, which will likely be explored.

The renewal of the show on a streaming platform ultimately comes down to how many new subscribers have signed up because of the show and how many people have watched it. If everything turns out in ‘Dear Edward’s favor and it gets renewed within the next few months, the viewers can expect ‘Dear Edward’ season 2 to come out sometime in Q1 2025.

