‘Debris’ is a science fiction mystery series that centers upon a pair of agents, Finola Jones and Bryan Beneventi, who are investigating the bewildering effects of the wreckage from an alien spacecraft. Both of them complement each other well and soon bond over their common curiosities and similar loss. The inexplicable events surrounding the alien matter have become a reason for widespread chaos and now it is up to the two agents to get to the bottom of the mystery.

However, they soon realize that some unknown forces are also seeking these fragments for their evil intentions. Finola and Bryan don’t have much time and there may be devastating consequences if they don’t figure out the properties and the secrets of the alien matter. The sci-fi series offers action-packed entertainment exploring the unknown. If you want to know more about ‘Debris’ season 1, we have got you covered.

Debris Season 1 Release Date

‘Debris’ season 1 will premiere on March 1, 2021, at 10/9c on NBC. It is going to follow a weekly release pattern with episodes releasing every Monday, that captures the adventures of two agents brought together by strange events surrounding alien matter.

It's going to change us all. #Debris, a new mystery, is coming Monday, March 1 on NBC. pic.twitter.com/ZAKvzE2Kd5 — NBC Entertainment (@nbc) February 19, 2021

Debris Season 1 Cast: Who is in it?

The show is headlined by Jonathan Tucker, who essays the role of Bryan. He is well-known for his work in, ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, ‘The Virgin Suicides’, ‘The Ruins, ‘Westworld’ and ‘The Black Donnellys’. Riann Steele plays the role of Finola, the physicist who works with Bryan to unravel the secrets of the fragments of the alien matter.

Thomas Cadrot portrays Agent Tom Gordon while Armin Karame appears as Tech Brandt. Other noteworthy cast members include Norbert Leo Butz as Craig Maddox, Jennifer Copping as Julia Maddox, Todd Thomson as Harris Grohl, and Tyrone Benskin as George Jones.

Debris Season 1 Plot: What is it About?

An investigation by an International agency begins when strange alien wreckage falls from the sky with no way to figure out its exact origins. The goal of the agency is to find out what it is and how dangerous it can be. The investigation of the mysterious fragments brings together two agents from different continents with contradicting worldviews. On one hand, Bryan is self-assured and guarded while his partner Finola, is a detail-oriented and efficient physicist who is curious about the recent mysterious events that can be pivotal for the entire planet.

As they work together they learn to respect each other and bond over their shared loss and the burning desire to uncover the secret of the alien debris. Each fragment of the alien matter has strange qualities and unpredictably dangerous effects. People who come in contact sometimes suffer horrible consequences. The properties of the alien matter are unclear, but they are without a doubt quite dangerous. Therefore, the two agents will have to figure out the dark mysteries behind the alien matter, before some unscrupulous forces use it for their evil plans.

So, the story is not just about finding out the mysteries behind the strange alien events but also to do it before something horrendous happens. The show appears to be exciting and with the potential to intrigue fans for a few years. Here’s a trailer for the show to give you an idea of what to expect.

Read More: Best Science Fiction TV Series on Netflix Right Now