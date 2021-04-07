Created by Mark Bomback from the novel of the same name by William Landay, ‘Defending Jacob’ is an American crime miniseries that aims to chart the depths of an angsty juvenile mind. The story follows the struggle of the Barber family after their teenage son Jacob is accused of being a murderer. Featuring Chris Evans (without his usual Captain America suit) alongside Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, and J. K. Simmons, the critically favored series creates an ambiance of mystery while retaining the more traditional and melodramatic aspects of a familial drama. After the seemingly inconclusive finale of the first season, the fans are looking for a follow-up of Jacob’s story. If you seek to know about the release date and the production details of the upcoming second season of ‘Defending Jacob,’ we shall let you in on what we know.

Defending Jacob Season 2 Release Date

‘Defending Jacob’ season 1 premiered on April 24, 2020, on Apple TV +, and the final episode aired on May 29, 2020. The first season comprises eight episodes with an average runtime of 50 minutes.

Now we shall divulge in you what we know about the speculated second season of ‘Defending Jacob’ but it does not look very hopeful. Initially conceived to be a feature-length film by the production house of Anonymous Content, the creator chose to go with the format of a limited series instead. In the case of limited series, the ending is often predetermined and the creators usually do not stretch it beyond the perfected pithy narrative.

Moreover, season 1 covered most of the plot points of Landay’s book on which the show is based, which does not leave scope for expansion on the original story. In a minute conjecture, the series ends on more of an inconclusive note than the book, since Jacob is kept alive in the finality of the events, albeit in a coma. However, it is also possible that the creator deviates from the storyline to make a fresh narrative altogether from scratch. The show can be transformed into an anthology series that would follow defendants of murder suspects with familial or friendly ties.

The parent network has not renewed the series for a second season yet. Taking all things into consideration, it is highly unlikely that ‘Defending Jacob’ season 2 will ever get made. But if it does, we can assume following the 18-month production cycle of the series, that if a second season is at all made, it will not come out before 2022.

Defending Jacob Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

The series puts together an impressive ensemble of the cast led by Hollywood A-list star Chris Evans (Andy Barber). He plays alongside Michelle Dockery (Laurie Barber), Jaeden Martell (Jacob Barber), and J. K. Simmons (William “Bloody Billy” Barber) to form the skeleton of the Barber family. In other main roles, we see Cherry Jones (Joanna Klein), Betty Gabriel (Pam Duffy), Pablo Schreiber (Neal Logiudice), and Sakina Jeffrey (Lynn Canavan).

It is not clear whether the cast members will return to the set even if a second season is announced. With celebrities such as Chris Evans and J. K. Simmons on board, it will be difficult for the production team to manage schedules. However, if the story of Jacob Barber is expanded in the speculated second season, we may expect the main cast to return on set. If, however, it is turned into an anthology series, the cast will be updated accordingly.

Defending Jacob Season 2 Plot: What is it about?

In the finality of ‘Defending Jacob’ season 1, we see that Jacob’s case is dismissed, but it remains unclear whether he has committed the crime or not. As the story comes to a close, a cloud of uncertainty hovers over the Barber family, guided by a troubled past within the family. The penultimate moments of the season finale see Laurie and Jacob hospitalized after a tragic accident. While Laurie is only injured, Jacob is in a coma – and the recent twist and turns of Andy’s life make him reflect on his past.

If the creator decides to expand the story, it will most likely begin with Jacob returning from the coma. It may follow Jacob through his college life, and the air of suspicion may subside only to return in the later stages of the season. If the creator opts for an anthology series instead, we may hope to see a new story altogether.

