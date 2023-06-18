Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4: Renewed or Cancelled?

Inspired by Koyoharu Gotouge’s Japanese manga series of the same name, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘ is a fantasy action anime that recounts a story of revenge, love, and self-discovery. The show follows Tanjirou Kamado, an ordinary young adult whose life takes a dark turn when he loses almost all his family members after a demon attack. The only survivor is his sister Nezuko who gets turned into a demon. Determined to cure his sibling and take revenge for the heinous murder of his family, Tanjirou joins a secret organization known as the Demon Slayer Corps. This marks the beginning of his extraordinary journey as he fights for the greater good and persists on the path of self-discovery despite hardships.

First released on October 13, 2019, the dark fantasy has become a huge hit in the last few years and has amassed millions of fans around the world. Following the conclusion of its season 3 finale, these fans are eager to learn when will their favorite show return with new episodes. In case you are curious about the same, then we have got you covered.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 Release Date

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 3 released on April 9, 2023, and concluded a few weeks later on June 18, 2023. The third installment of the dark fantasy series comprises eleven episodes most with a runtime of about 23 minutes. The Swordsmith Village arc stars talented voice actors like Natsuki Hanae, Kitou Akari, Hanazawa Kana, Kawanishi Kengo, Shimono Hiro, and Hino Satoshi.

#BREAKING: Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Announces Hashira Training Arc TV Anime 🔥 MORE: https://t.co/rKydJIjIsl pic.twitter.com/Qm3nbC7LXK — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) June 18, 2023

As far as ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 4 is concerned, we have a piece of good news for the fans. Just after the premiere of the season 3 finale, the fourth installment of the series was officially announced to be in production. A teaser for the same was also released on Twitter. It has now been officially confirmed that the next season will adopt the Hashira Training Arc.

Interestingly, the next arc in Koyoharu Gotouge’s Japanese manga series only has nine chapters which are obviously not enough for an entire season. Therefore, there is a good chance that the second half of the upcoming installment will potentially cover a few chapters of the Infinity Castle arc. Fans can expect to see some of the higher-ranked Hashiras in action against Muzan and his Upper-Rank demons.

Since the production for the upcoming installment has already begun, fans will not have to wait too long for the next season. Ufotable has been very consistent and rarely has any delays. Since Demon Slayer is their most popular show, it goes without saying that its production will be a top priority for them. Taking all the aforementioned factors into consideration, it’s safe to say that ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 4 will most likely premiere sometime in the Spring 2024 anime season.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 4 Plot: What It Can Be About?

In season 4, Tanjirou along with the Love and Mist Hashira will meet Master Ubuyashiki and the rest of the Hashiras. In the meeting, the manifestation of the Demon Slayer mark will be widely discussed and it will mark the beginning of a grueling training so that the best swordsman in the Corps manage to have one too. Tanjirou and his friends will train under the top Hashiras, who will share some critical insight about combat. Zenitsu will later learn haunting news that will change the way he leads his life forever. Eventually, Muzan will lead a surprise attack on the Ubuyashikis with a sinister plan in mind.

