Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ or ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a dark fantasy action-adventure anime that recounts the story of revenge and self-discovery. The show follows Tanjirou Kamado, a young adult who has to shoulder the responsibility of his family after his father’s death. His impoverished family lives on the top of a remote mountain, completely cut off from the outside world. One ordinary day when Tanjirou goes to the local village to sell charcoal, he fails to return on time and ends up taking shelter in a stranger’s house, unbeknownst to the far-reaching consequences of his decision. When he reaches his house the following day, the protagonist finds the brutally butchered bodies of his loved ones while Nezuko, his sister, who is the only alive member of the family, has been turned into a demon.

Shocked by the ghastly incident, Tanjirou vows to avenge the death of his mother and siblings. Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s Japanese manga series, the anime first premiered on April 6, 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Demon Slayer’ season 2 episode 3, titled ‘Should Have Been’ or ‘Hontō nara’ is scheduled to premiere on October 24, 2021. It will air at various times on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, and BS11. The dark fantasy anime was developed by Ufotable with Haruo Sotozaki helming the directorial team and Akira Matsushima designing the characters. The opening theme song “Akeboshi” (Morning Star) and the ending theme song “Shirogane” (Silver) are both performed by the Japanese singer and lyricist LiSA.

Where to Stream Demon Slayer Season 2 Online?

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 2 is accessible for streaming in the United States, Canada, New Zealand, Australia, the United Kingdom, and Ireland on Funimation. People who don’t have access to the streamer can head to Crunchyroll and Hulu to watch the latest episodes. In Scandinavian countries, fans can watch the series on Wakanim. Platforms like Bilibili, WeTV, iQIYI, and Viu also have the latest season of the show in their catalogs.

If you wish to watch season 1, then you can head to video-on-demand platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes. The previous installment is also available on Spectrum, DirecTV, Xfinity, AppleTV, Amazon (on-demand), and Adult Swim.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 3 Spoilers

In season 2, episode 2, Tanjirou, accompanied by his friends, starts his investigation on the Mugen train when they meet the Flame Hashira. After they introduce themselves, Rengoku discusses a few things with Tanjirou when the protagonist opens up about Hinokami Kagura, the Dance of the Fire God, and questions him about the mysterious breathing technique. Sadly, the Flame Hashira claims that he knows nothing about it but looking at his passion offers to train the young Demon Slayer.

When the ticket collector asks them for their tickets, Rengoku suddenly feels a demonic presence and prepares for confirmation when suddenly a huge monster shows himself out of nowhere. But it takes the Flame Hashira just one clean swing of his sword to kill the beast, and within a few minutes, he manages to save a hostage and take out another demon. While Tanjirou and his friends are busy with Rengoku, the ticket collector who has accomplished his task begs for a few moments of peaceful sleep from Enmu, one of the Lower Twelve Demon Moons.

The antagonist has some insomniac kids in his control as well. Meanwhile, Tanjirou, Rengoku, Zenitsu, and Inosuke suddenly fall into a deep sleep. Realizing that the time is right, Enmu sends the helpless kids to infiltrate their dreams. Using the Blood Demon Art, the antagonist plans to kill the Demon Slayers by crushing their spiritual core.

In episode 3, Tanjirou and others will get their deepest desires and regrets fulfilled in the dream world. Meanwhile, the kids will search for their spiritual cores to kill them. However, the Demon Slayers will ultimately prove too smart to be tricked by Enmu’s devious plan and manage to find their way out of their deep slumber.

