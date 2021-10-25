Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on Koyoharu Gotouge’s Japanese manga series, ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba’ or ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a dark fantasy action-adventure anime that recounts a story of vengeance and self-discovery. The show centers upon Tanjirou Kamado, a hard-working young adult whose family is brutally murdered by a demon. The only living member apart from him is Nezuko, his younger sister, who is transformed into a demon.

When the eccentric duo crosses path with Giyuu, a Hashira from the Demon Slayer Corps, Tanjirou’s determination impresses him, and he sends the young man to Sakonji Urokodaki to be trained for the Demon Slayer Corps entrance exam. It marks the beginning of his epic journey to avenge the death of his family and find the antagonist- Muzan Kibutsuji. The anime first premiered on April 6, 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Demon Slayer’ season 2 episode 4, titled ‘Insult’ or ‘Bujoku,’ is all set to release on November 7, 2021. It will air on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, and BS11 at various times. The series is animated by Ufotable, with Haruo Sotozaki helming the directorial team while Akira Matsushima handles the character design. The Japanese singer and lyricist LiSA has performed the opening theme song “Akeboshi” (Morning Star) as well as the ending theme song “Shirogane” (Silver).

Where to Stream Demon Slayer Season 2 Online?

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 2 is accessible for streaming on Funimation, Hulu, and Crunchyroll. In Scandinavian countries, fans can watch the latest episodes on Wakanim. You can also find the latest season on Bilibili, WeTV, iQIYI, and Viu.

Season 1 is available on VOD platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes. One can also access the first installment on Xfinity, AppleTV, Amazon (on-demand), Spectrum, DirecTV, and Adult Swim.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 4 Spoilers

In season 2, episode 3, Tanjirou and his friends fall into a deep sleep and begin to see their deepest desires become a reality in the dream world. While Zenitsu is busing enjoying a date with Nezuko, Kyoujurou Rengoku meets his father to inform him that he has become a Hashira now. Unfortunately, instead of being praised for his achievement, Rengoku is told that his accomplishments mean nothing. The Flame Hashira recalls how his father once used to be a motivated man who trained him and his younger brother Senjuro.

However, sometime in the past, he suddenly lost the drive and gave up swordsmanship despite managing to become a Hashira in the Demon Slayer Corps. The acrid criticism does not affect Rengoku’s resolve, and he meets Senjuro afterward. He does not lie about their father’s sad state of mind but ensures that he lets his younger brother know that he will stand by him no matter what happens. He asks him to become a better human being instead of pushing him to make a certain career choice.

Meanwhile, one of the sleep-deprived kids sent by Enmu manages to find the realm of the subconscious after reaching the edge of the reach dream world (as they are finite). But when she tries to destroy the spiritual core by stabbing it, Rengoku, despite being in a deep sleep, lifts the girl into the air and stops her just before the crippling blow. At the same time, Tenjirou is reliving the old days with his family, unaware that it is all just an illusion. However, he unknowingly keeps saying things that allude to his life after he joined the Demon Slayer Corps.

When he goes to get a bucket of water from the nearby river, his shadow grabs him into the water and tells him to wake up and save his friends. Tanjirou immediately comes to his senses and realizes that he must get out of the dream world before it’s too late. He goes to the forest away from his family and tries to think of a way to return to the real world. His father suddenly appears for a split second behind him and tells the protagonist that he must use his katana to cut something.

Tanjirou realizes that probably the only way to end the dream is to kill himself and return to the real world. He slits his throat without hesitating, and his red blood spills all over the ice near him. In episode 4, Tanjirou will become the first person to awake from his deep slumber and begin to try and wake up his friends immediately. All of his friends will return to the real world soon, and the protagonist will confront Enmu.

