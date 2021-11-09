Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 5: Release Date and Spoilers

‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ or ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba‘ is an action-adventure dark fantasy anime that recounts the story of revenge and self-discovery. The show follows Tanjirou Kamado, an honest and hardworking young adult who is shouldering the responsibility of his family following the untimely death of his father. But when his loved ones are brutally butchered, except for his sister, who is turned into a demon, the protagonist embarks on a journey of vengeance.

The action-packed fight against the evil that follows has got millions of fans around the hooked. The first season of the anime premiered on April 6, 2019, and concluded later on May 3, 2020. The show is in its second season, and here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Demon Slayer’ season 2 episode 5, titled ‘Move Forward!,’ is all set to release on November 14, 2021. It will air at different times on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, and BS11. Ufotable has developed the show with Haruo Sotozaki helming the directorial team and Akira Matsushima handling the character design. The opening theme track “Akeboshi” (Morning Star) and the ending theme track “Shirogane” (Silver) are both sung by the Japanese singer and lyricist LiSA.

Where to Stream Demon Slayer Season 2 Online?

You can watch the latest episodes of ‘Demon Slayer’ season 2 on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Hulu. Fans from certain Asian countries can stream the dark fantasy anime on Bilibili, WeTV, iQIYI, and Viu. In Scandinavian countries, the show is available on Wakanim.

Platforms like Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, and iTunes all have the first installment of popular anime series in their catalogs. One can also access the show on Xfinity, Adult Swim, AppleTV, Amazon (on-demand), Spectrum, and DirecTV.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 4, after his father alludes to cutting his own throat to return to the real world, Tanjirou wonders if he is making the right call. However, after a few moments of self-talk, he comes to the conclusion that it is probably the only way to escape and save Nezuko. After he slits his throat, he is overwhelmed by pain for a few moments but subsequently wakes up. Meanwhile, Zenitsu and Inosuke are giving a hard fight to the insomniac children sent by Enmu to destroy their spiritual cores.

Tanjirou checks on Nezuko, who is safe, and after inspection of his sleeping friends, recognize that Blood Demon Art has been used on them. He can soon smell the presence of a dangerous adversary on the Mugen train and leaves the responsibility of waking his friends on his sister. Using his good nose, Tanjirou is able to track down Enmu on the top of the locomotive. The demon confesses how he has been manipulating his victims to dance to his tunes and shows no remorse for using people for his twisted goals.

Tanjirou has had enough of Enmu’s despicable acts by now, and he immediately starts fighting her. The demon uses her powers to put the protagonist to sleep, but he slits his throat instantly to return to the real world, showcasing remarkable willpower that even impresses his adversary. After a brief fight, Tanjirou slits Enmu’s throat but soon learns that he is not dead. The demon has fused with the Mugen train while everyone was lost in their dream world. In episode 5, Tanjiro will find Enmu’s real neck and slit her head to put an end to her reign of terror while his friends fight off the demon from inside the compartments.

