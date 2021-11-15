Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 6: Release Date and Spoilers

Based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ is a dark fantasy action-adventure anime. The show recounts the story of an honest and compassionate young adult named Tanjirou Kamado, who looks after his family after his father’s death. However, his otherwise ordinary life takes a dark turn when his loved ones are brutally murdered except for his sister, Nezuko, who is turned into a demon.

Determined to avenge the death of his family, Kamado joins the Demon Slayer Corps to put an end to the menace and destruction caused by his arch-enemy. The anime was first released on April 6, 2019. Here’s everything you need to know about its upcoming episode.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 6 Release Date

‘Demon Slayer’ season 2 episode 6, titled ‘Akaza,’ is slated to premiere on November 21, 2021. It will air on Tokyo MX, GTV, GYT, and BS11 at various times. The series is animated by Haruo Sotozaki, with Haruo Sotozaki helming the directorial team and Akira Matsushima shouldering the responsibility of character design. The Japanese singer and lyricist LiSA sang both the opening theme track “Akeboshi” (Morning Star) as well as the ending theme track “Shirogane” (Silver).

Where to Stream Demon Slayer Season 2 Online?

Crunchyroll has licensed the ‘Demon Slayer’ season 2 for streaming outside Asia. You can also watch the latest episodes on Funimation and Hulu. Fans in Scandinavian countries can head to Wakanim to watch the show. The show is also available on Bilibili, WeTV, iQIYI, and Viu.

You can rent/purchase the first installment on Microsoft Store, Vudu, iTunes, and Google Play. AppleTV, Amazon (on-demand), Xfinity, Adult Swim, DirecTV, and Spectrum also have the first season in their catalogs.

Demon Slayer Season 2 Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5, as soon as Inosuke woke up from his deep sleep, he immediately started attacking Enmu, who had fused with the Mugen train by then. However, with just Nezuko to support them, they were clearly struggling. As soon as things looked very difficult for them, Zenitsu woke up from deep sleep and immediately headed towards Nezuko, who clearly needed his help. He vowed to protect her, and luckily the Flame Hashira Rengoku joined them soon afterward.

When he met Tanjirou, he told him to find Enmu’s neck and slice it to put an end to the brutal battle. He personally fought with the demon in five compartments of the locomotive while the protagonist kept looking for the demon’s weakness accompanied by Inosuke. The duo ultimately managed to find the Enmu’s neck, but the demon fought back as hard as possible. He even used the Blood Demon Arts to put Tanjirou to sleep.

Luckily, the trick did not work on Inosuke, who is always wearing the pig hide on his face. Together they somehow managed to stop Enmu from using her mysterious powers, and as soon as the duo got the chance, they sliced his throat and killed him instantaneously. In episode 6, although the Demon Slayers will think that the find is over, they will be shocked by the arrival of Akaza, the Upper-Rank Three of the Twelve Demon Moons. The powerful adversary will fight an epic battle with Rengoku and offer the Flame Hashira a chance to become a demon.

Read More: Best Fantasy Anime