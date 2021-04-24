‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’ is the second entry in the ‘Demon Slayer’ anime franchise. Based on the dark fantasy period manga series written and illustrated by Koyoharu Gotouge, the anime film serves as a sequel to the TV anime ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba,’ which originally aired from April 6, 2019, to September 28, 2019. The film begins where the TV show ends, depicting ‘Mugen Train Arc’ from the original manga series.

The story follows demon slayers Tanjirou Kamado, Zenitsu Agatsuma, and Inosuke Hashibira as they board a train with Tanjirou’s sister Nezuko and Flame Hashira Kyoujurou Rengoku to find and eliminate the demon that has made the train its hunting ground, killing ordinary people and demon slayers alike. It is soon revealed that the demon in question is Enmu, the number one among the Lower Rank of the Twelve Kizuki. Following the film’s release, it became a critical and commercial success. So, there is predictably a lot of speculations about a possible sequel. Here is everything we know about it.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train Sequel Release Date

‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’ premiered in theaters in North America on April 23, 2021, with the availability of both English dubbed and subtitled versions. Aniplex of America collaborated with Funimation Films to bring the movie to this side of the Pacific Ocean. The film was screened for a week from February 26, 2021, in Miami, Florida, for Oscar qualification. Furthermore, the film will be available for viewing on digital platforms Apple TV, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Google Play, PlayStation Store, and Amazon on June 22, 2021. Interested viewers can pre-order it from April 26. ‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’ was originally released in Japanese theaters on October 16, 2020.

It won several awards at the 44th Japan Academy Film Prize in 2021, including the Animation of the Year accolade. It was even in competition in the Best Animated Feature Film category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The film was also a massive box-office success, earning ¥39.72 billion in Japan and $435 million worldwide. As for the ‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’ sequel, it was confirmed on February 14, 2021. ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 2, alternatively known as ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen,’ will take the story forward from where it ends in the film. A teaser trailer and announcement art were released along with the message on social media. ‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train’ sequel or ‘Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba’ season 2 or ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba: Yuukaku-hen’ will likely come out in fall 2021.

Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train Sequel Plot: What Can It Be About?

In ‘Demon Slayer the Movie: Mugen Train,’ Tanjirou decapitates Enmu, but the demon previously made himself a part of the train, so he doesn’t perish. As Kyoujurou, Zenitsu, and Nezuko protect the ordinary passengers, Tanjirou and Inosuke discover the demon’s neckbone in the engine room, and Tanjirou slices through it, killing Enmu. The train stops moving, but this is when Akaza makes an appearance and kills Kyoujurou in a one-on-one fight. The film ends as the surviving demon slayers alert the Corps about the Flame Hashira’s passing.

In the sequel, content from the ‘Entertainment District Arc’ from the manga series has been adapted. Tanjirou, Zenitsu, and Inosuke might accompany Sound Hashira Tengen Uzui to Yoshiwara red-light district to rescue the latter’s three wives: Makio, Suma, and Hinatsuru. Tengen might send the three boys to three different brothels to collect information about the correct locations of the women. The demon slayers might soon realize that they are dealing with co-holders of Upper Rank Six of the Twelve Kizuki, the siblings Gyutaro and Daki. Tengen might end up severely injured in the fight with the siblings and end up retiring from the Corps.

