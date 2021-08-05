Take documentary series such as ‘Seconds From Disaster’ or ‘Air Crash Investigation,’ amplify the mystery tenfold, and you will get something like the mystery thriller ‘Departure.’ Created by Vince Shiao, the story of the series revolves around prolific crash investigator and single mother Kendra Malley, who embarks upon tricky disaster investigations and unearths the truth against all odds.

After its initial release in July 2019, the Peacock TV original drama has spawned two seasons amidst a positive fan and critical response. In the second season, Kendra and Theo cross the Atlantic to assist FTSA in an automated high-speed train accident. After the seemingly conclusive ending of season 2, you must be weighing the prospects of a third follow-up. In that case, we have got your back.

Departure Season 3 Release Date

‘Departure’ season 2 premiered in its entirety on August 5, 2021, on Peacock TV. The second season comprises six episodes with runtimes ranging between 40 and 45 minutes per episode. Let us now probe into the probability of the crash investigation drama returning for the third season.

Although there is no official announcement regarding the show’s renewal, chances are the show will come back for a third haul. The taut action and suspense, coupled with a great cast, have managed to earn the show a reputation for itself. The critical reviews and the audience ratings speak loudly for the popularity of the show, which further strengthens the possibility of its return. With that being said, it takes almost a year from the renewal to the release of a season. If the show is recomissioned in 2021 itself, we expect ‘Departure’ season 2 to premiere sometime in Fall 2022.

Departure Season 3 Cast: Who can be in it?

The series depends on a strong core cast while relying on rotating actors in each season. In all likelihood, most of the main cast members are going to return on the third installment of the series. Archie Panjabi essays the central role of TSIB investigator Kendra Malley, and the show is incomplete without her. Among other prominent cast members, we may see Kris Holden-Reid (Dom Hayes), Mark Rendall (Theo), Kelly McCormack (Charlotte), and Karen LeBlanc (Ellen Hunter) reprising their respective characters in the third season.

However, one major cast member won’t be returning in the potential season 3. Academy Award-winning actor Christopher Plummer, who can be seen on the show as Kendra’s mentor Howard Lawson, sadly passed away on February 5, 2021. Therefore, his character will most likely be written off in the third season.

Departure Season 3 Plot: What can it be About?

In its specific format, the show deals with a new disaster investigation every season. In the first season, Kendra comes on board to assist the investigation team regarding the mysterious disappearance of flight BGA 716. Similarly, the second season brings her to the site of another disaster with the crash of the automated high-speed train Apollo on its way from Toronto to Chicago. In both seasons, the stories are fraught with mind-bending conspiracy theories and political cover-ups, and the mood and tone will be retained in the future seasons.

If renewed, Kendra may decide to confirm the job in the US, which may change a lot of equations for the previous team. Ellen Hunter may take up a decisive role as Kendra agrees to team up with her at the end of the second season. Meanwhile, Howard’s health is steadily deteriorating in the second season. Considering the demise of actor Christopher Plummer, we will hear bad news from Howard’s side in the third season.

Charlotte and Theo seem to hit it off quite well in the course of the second season, and the third season will seemingly build on their budding crush. If Kendra relocates to the other side of the Atlantic, we’ll see less of Dom. The third season will also hopefully give us an update on Kendra’s son K.J. In all probability, the anticipated third season will take us to another site of an orchestrated disaster, with an even more suspenseful mystery surrounding it.

