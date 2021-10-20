Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date, New Cast and Plot Details

Channel 4’s ‘Derry Girls’ is a teen sitcom that follows the lives of Erin Quinn, her family, and her Catholic school friends, set against the backdrop of The Troubles in Derry, Northern Ireland. Created by playwright and writer Lisa McGee, the comedic series is set in the 1990s and explores themes of family, friendship, sexuality, politics, and teenage troubles.

‘Derry Girls’ premiered on January 4, 2018. The award-winning show has constantly been praised for its realistic portrayal of teenage girls and quintessentially Irish spirit. Fans of the show relate to not only the Catholic school experience of the girls but also the messy family problems and overarching political turmoils they tackle throughout. With two seasons done and dusted, what’s next? What’s up with season 3? Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Derry Girls’ season 3.

Derry Girls Season 3 Release Date

‘Derry Girls’ season 2 premiered on March 5, 2019, on Channel 4. The season comprises six episodes with a runtime of 20-24 minutes each. New episodes were released on a weekly basis, with the season finale airing on April 9, 2019. The second season was released in its entirety internationally on Netflix on August 2, 2019.

Now, here’s what we can tell you about season 3. Channel 4 announced on April 10, 2019, that ‘Derry Girls’ would be returning for a third season. Filming was scheduled to start in May 2020. But due to unforeseen pandemic-related complications, filming was postponed indefinitely. With more than two years’ gap between seasons, many fans were understandably upset about the vague status of their beloved show. However, filming finally commenced in September 2021 with all the necessary COVID-19 precautions and is expected to wrap up by the end of 2021.

That’s not all. We have some bittersweet news as well. McGee announced in late September 2021 that although season 3 will be coming soon, it will also be the show’s final outing. While that certainly breaks our heart, we’ll still be glad to go on one last adventure with our beloved quintet of Catholic school friends. Considering the sporadic updates given by the cast and the time required for filming and postproduction, we can expect ‘Derry Girls’ season 3 to premiere sometime in Q2 2022.

Wait, there’s more! There are reports that a ‘Derry Girls’ spinoff movie may be a possibility in the considerable future. “I’d love to do perhaps a movie of Derry Girls and then I have a few other projects but they’re very early days at the minute,” McGee revealed. We’ll keep our fingers crossed for this one.

Derry Girls Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

The original cast will be reprising their roles for the show’s third and final season. This includes Saoirse-Monica Jackson (Erin Quinn), Nicola Coughlan (Clare Devlin), Louisa Harland (Orla McCool), Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle Mallon), and Dylan Llewellyn (James Maguire). Additionally, Tara Lynne O’Neill (Mary Quinn), Ian McElhinney (Granda Joe), Kathy Kiera Clarke (Aunt Sarah), Siobhán McSweeney (Sister Michael), and Tommy Tiernan (Gerry Quinn) will also reprise their supporting roles. Musician Fatboy Slim is set to make a cameo appearance as well.

Derry Girls Season 3 Plot: What is it About?

Season 2 sees the gang drinking wine, facing suspension, going to a concert, and attending prom. Michelle almost convinces her friends to try hash scones and Erin encounters heartbreak. On the political side of things, the Provisional IRA announces a ceasefire and Bill Clinton visits Northern Ireland. The season finale sees James making the decision to stay back with the girls in Derry instead of returning to London.

Season 3 is expected to delve deeper into the quintet’s lives, especially with the teens quickly nearing adulthood. A romance might brew between Erin and James. Northern Ireland might see a period of substantial political changes and cautious peace. However, there is a possibility that the troubling riots of 1996 and 1997 will be explored this final season. The Derry girls will bravely face new challenges, discover who they really are, and what they want to be. “They’re so brilliant,” said Coughlan about the storylines explored in season 3. We definitely can’t wait!

