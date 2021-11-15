Dexter: New Blood Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Dexter: New Blood’ is a sequel series to ‘Dexter,’ which aired from 2006 to 2013. About a decade has passed since Dexter has faked his death and disappeared. The new series finds him living in the snowy town of Iron Lake, New York. In episode 2, titled ‘Storm of F-ck,’ the police and volunteers look for Matt using Dexter’s property as a base. Dexter learns where Harrison has been since the last time he saw him. Lily is abducted, most likely by the same individual behind the disappearance of several other teenagers in the area.

Dexter’s plan to make the police believe that Matt fled the town after killing a white buck in the Seneca land initially works, but then Matt’s father, Kurt, shows up, and the search is resumed. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 3 Release Date

‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 3 is set to release on November 21, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Showtime. It comprises ten hour-long episodes that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch Dexter: New Blood Episode 3 Online?

You can watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 3 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the second episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. A viewer can add Showtime to the subscription to watch episode 3 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ on Amazon Prime Video. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 3 Spoilers

In Episode 3, titled ‘Smoke Signals,’ the search for Matt Caldwell will continue with his father now actively involved in the operation. At some point, they are bound to find out that their initial assumption was incorrect, and Matt didn’t run away. If they discover that Matt is dead, a new search will be launched for his killer.

Meanwhile, Harrison might excel at school, leaving Dexter both proud and worried. Since Harrison was a child, Dexter has feared that his son inherited the Dark Passenger from him. As episode 2 reveals, Harrison knows how to break into properties and is wary of law enforcement. Now, this can very well mean that he is a typical troubled kid who had some issues with the law. But it can also mean that he has started developing traits of psychopathy, and being near police officers puts him on guard.

Lily might somehow escape her captor but will not be able to go far in the winter night. Her captor will treat her as a prey on the loose for him to hunt and kill.

Read More: Is Dexter Based on a Real-Life Serial Killer?