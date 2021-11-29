Dexter: New Blood Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Developed by Clyde Phillips, ‘Dexter: New Blood’ is a revival show that takes place about a decade after the original series. Dexter now lives in the snowy town of Iron Lake, New York, and works at a Fish and Game store. In episode 4, titled ‘H Is for Hero,’ Dexter is baffled by Kurt’s claims that his son is alive and believes it to be the coping mechanism of a grieving father. But his conscience, which has taken the shape of Debra, thinks that Kurt is lying. Meanwhile, Harrison is hailed as a hero for apparently being attacked by Ethan, who was allegedly planning to kill fellow students.

Dexter finds out that his son lied. Harrison is the one who attacked Ethan. Moreover, he used a razor, just as the Trinity killer did when he killed Rita. The episode ends by revealing that Kurt is most probably the second serial killer in Iron Lake. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the upcoming episode, we got you covered.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 5 Release Date

‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 5 is set to release on December 5, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Showtime. The series comprises ten hour-long episodes that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch Dexter: New Blood Episode 5 Online?

You can watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 5 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the second episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. A viewer can add Showtime to the subscription to watch episode 3 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ on Amazon Prime Video. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 5 Spoilers

In episode 5, titled ‘Runaway,’ Dexter will consider what his next step regarding Harrison can be. He has to wonder whether Harrison remembers anything about Rita’s murder and will probably be reminded by Debra that he himself remembers what happened to his own mother. Eventually, he might decide that confronting his son and then helping him control his murderous urges is the best course of action. This conversation might shed light on what Harrison’s life used to be in foster care. If Dexter learns that one of the foster parents was especially cruel to Harrison, he will kill again.

Meanwhile, Chloe will soon realize that the kind man who let her stay in the basement of his cabin isn’t kind at all. It’s possible that Angela and Molly deduce that the disappearances of the young women in Iron Lake are the works of a serial killer. The authorities might erroneously conclude that Edward Olsen is responsible and go after him, not realizing that the real culprit is someone more active in the community.

