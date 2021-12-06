Dexter: New Blood Episode 6 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Dexter: New Blood’ is set about a decade after the original series. It depicts the eponymous character living in the small town of Iron Lake, New York, working at a fish and game store, and dating the local sheriff. His life is turned upside down when the Dark Passenger raises its head again within him, and his son Harrison shows up in his remote cabin.

In episode 5, titled ‘Runaway,’ Dexter tries to assure his son that the latter can speak to him about anything, but their conversation only ends up making Harrison angry and withdrawn. He later overdoses on fentanyl but survives because of Audrey’s quick actions. This sends Dexter on a path of revenge. Meanwhile, Angela and Molly visit New York City and discover that the man using Matt’s credit card at a hotel is not him. Angela also meets Angel Batista, Dexter’s former colleague. Kurt kills Chloe, but not the way he wanted to. The episode ends as Angela finds out about Dexter’s real identity. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode, we got you covered.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 6 Release Date

‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 6 is set to release on December 12, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Showtime. The series comprises ten hour-long episodes that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch Dexter: New Blood Episode 6 Online?

You can watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 6 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the second episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. A viewer can add Showtime to the subscription to watch episode 6 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ on Amazon Prime Video. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 6, titled ‘Too Many Tuna Sandwiches,’ Angela will confront Dexter, having learned his real identity. Dexter will have to navigate carefully here; one wrong move and more truths about his past will start to come out. Dexter will wonder how she has figured it out before learning about her meeting Angel Batista.

It is possible that there is another person in Iron Lake that knows about Dexter being a serial killer, and it’s probably none other than Kurt. This may be the reason why he claimed that Matt was still alive. He probably knows that Dexter killed his son and wants revenge. If Dexter figures out that there is another predator in Iron Lake beside him, his first concern will be protecting his son. However, that might cause some issues given that Kurt seems to have the boy charmed. Dexter and Harrison will go to therapy together, where their relationship, for better or worse, will undergo certain changes.

