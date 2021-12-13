Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Dexter: New Blood’ is a revival show set about a decade after the original ‘Dexter’ series. It finds the eponymous serial killer living in the quaint town of Iron Lake, New York, and is content with how things are. His life in Miami is a distant memory, and he hasn’t killed anyone since he drove his boat into the hurricane.

In episode 6, titled ‘Too Many Tuna Sandwiches,’ Angela confronts Dexter with what she found out about him, prompting the latter to only reveal partial truths about himself. Later, Dexter starts to think that Molly is the one who told Angela about him. While following her, he discovers that Kurt Caldwell is a serial killer and prevents him from killing Molly. Meanwhile, believing that Kurt has killed his son and hidden his body, Angela visits the caves but finds the remains of her friend Iris instead. During a wrestling match, Harrison is riled up by Kurt and ends up breaking the arm of his opponent. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the next episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood,’ we got you covered.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 Release Date

‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 7 is set to release on December 19, 2021, at 9 pm ET on Showtime. The series comprises ten hour-long episodes that air every Sunday.

Where to Watch Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 Online?

You can watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 7 by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the second episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. A viewer can add Showtime to the subscription to watch episode 7 of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ on Amazon Prime Video. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Dexter: New Blood Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 7, titled ‘Skin of Her Teeth,’ after receiving Angela’s call, Dexter will probably head towards the caves and meet up with her and Teddy there. Dealing with her grief and pain, Angela will probably be still reeling from her findings when Dexter gets there. She might ask Dexter Morgan, the best CSI of Miami Metro, to help her capture the people responsible for her best friend’s death.

Later, worried about Kurt’s growing influence on Harrison, Dexter will have a conversation with the former. He might let Harrison and the others know who he is and threaten Kurt with consequences if the other man doesn’t back off. Meanwhile, Angel Batista might reappear in ‘New Blood,’ leading to a fateful encounter between him and Dexter. The reasons why Kurt hid the truth about his son’s death will probably be revealed in the next episode.

Read More: Is Harrison a Serial Killer in Dexter New Blood? Theories, Explained