Dexter: New Blood Finale Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

‘Dexter: New Blood’ is set about a decade after the original series and depicts the eponymous character living in a small New York town under an alias. He hasn’t killed anyone since faking his death. However, his Dark Passenger returns after he meets a man who perfectly fits his modus operandi. To further complicate things, the son he left behind suddenly turns up in his home one evening.

In episode 9, titled ‘The Family Business,’ Dexter tells Harrison the truth, and for the first time, the invisible barrier between them seems to shatter. Angela confirms that Dexter is the Bay Harbor Butcher. Kurt tries to kill Dexter and Harrison by setting their cabin on fire and waiting for them outside with his gun. However, he soon discovers that his intended victims have found the bunker where he keeps his trophies. It is revealed that Kurt has killed Molly. Dexter then proceeds to show his real self to his son by killing and dismembering Kurt in front of Harrison. As the episode ends, Angela finds an envelope with a note and Matt’s titanium screw. The note says that Jim killed Matt. If you are wondering what is in store for you in the season finale, we got you covered.

Dexter: New Blood Finale Release Date

‘Dexter: New Blood’ episode 10 is set to release on January 9, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Showtime. Airing on Sunday, it is slated to bring the ten-episode-long special event series to a conclusion.

Where to Watch Dexter: New Blood Finale Online?

You can watch ‘Dexter: New Blood’ finale by tuning to Showtime at the above-mentioned date and time. Viewers with subscription details can catch the final episode on Showtime’s official website or the Showtime app — Showtime Anytime. The series is also available on platforms such as Sling TV, Hulu+Live TV, Fubo TV, Xfinity, DirecTV, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. A viewer can add Showtime to the subscription to watch the final episode of ‘Dexter: New Blood’ on Amazon Prime Video. Canadian viewers can catch the show on Crave.

Dexter: New Blood Finale Spoilers

The final episode or episode 10, titled ‘Sins of the Father,’ might offer an ending to Dexter’s story. With Angela having found out the truth about him, a conflict between the two of them is inevitable. Angela knows that Molly is missing but still is unaware of who took her. It’s possible that she will deduce that Dexter had something to do with the podcaster’s sudden disappearance and start building a case against him.

Meanwhile, Dexter will finally have what he has always hoped for: a peaceful life with his son. With all their secrets out, they are closer than ever before. Dexter will continue to teach his son how to control and channel the Dark Passenger, planting the idea that the world needs people like them in Harrison’s mind. Angela might reach out to Dexter’s old colleague and friend Angel for help. The latter will probably get the shock of his life when he discovers that Dexter is not only alive but also the Bay Harbor Butcher.

Read More: Does Dexter Die in New Moon? Will Angela Arrest Dexter?