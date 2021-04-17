Created by James Manos Jr., ‘Dexter’ is a crime drama mystery television series originally released on October 1, 2006. The show revolves around Dexter, a forensic expert who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer and murders those who have escaped justice. The first season of the show is inspired by the 2004 novel by Jeff Lindsay called ‘Darkly Dreaming Dexter.’ But in the following seasons, the storyline drifts away from the source material.

On the whole, the series received a positive response from critics and viewers alike. However, seasons 6 and 8 felt some heat. The sixth season was criticized for its redundant and predictable storyline and season 8 for its disappointing finale. Despite these low points, the series has an enormous fanbase and has also won several awards, including the Primetime Emmy Awards, Golden Globe Awards, and Satellite Awards. The riveting crime series was last seen on our screens in 2013. With some discussions about a potential season 9, you must be curious to know what lies on the horizon for ‘Dexter.’ Let’s find out!

Dexter Season 9 Release Date

‘Dexter’ season 8 premiered on June 30, 2013, on Showtime, with the season concluding on September 22, 2013. The eighth season consists of 12 episodes that run for 47–58 minutes each.

As far as the ninth season is concerned, we have great news. On October 14, 2020, the series was given the go-ahead for the ninth installment, which is slated to comprise ten episodes. In April 2013, when Showtime announced that season 8 was the final run of the popular show, many hearts broke all over the world. Therefore, one can only imagine the excitement of the fans upon hearing that they will soon get more episodes of their favorite series. The production for the ninth season began in early February 2021, keeping in mind a possible premiere in the fall, although there may be some delays due to the pandemic. So, we can expect ‘Dexter’ season 9 to release sometime in November or December 2021.

Naturally, hopes have been raised, and people are wondering if there will be more to Dexter’s story beyond the upcoming ten episodes. In an interview, the showrunner Clyde Phillips hinted that season 9 will have a definitive ending. However, Michael C. Hall (who plays Dexter) did not seem confident that season 9 would be it for ‘Dexter.’ But for now, you might not want to hold your breath.

Dexter Season 9 Cast: Who is in it?

There would be no ‘Dexter’ without Michael C. Hall, and fortunately, it is confirmed that the actor will reprise the titular role. Clancy Brown will be seen as Kurt Caldwell, the new villain in the series. Other actors who have joined the cast are David Magidoff (Teddy), Julia Jones (Angela Bishop), Johnny Sequoyah (Audrey), Jack Alcott (Randall), and Michael Cyril Creighton (Fred Jr.). We will also see Jamie Chung (Molly), Oscar Wahlberg (Zach), and Alano Miller (Logan).

There are speculations about Jennifer Carpenter reprising her role as Debra Morgan. Even though Debra dies in season 8, it is possible to see her character in flashback or dream sequences. After all, Dexter sees visions of his father Harry Morgan throughout the series, so seeing Debra in season 9 is not implausible. We may also come across Dexter’s son, Harrison.

Dexter Season 9 Plot: What is it About?

By the end of season 8, Debra dies of complications from a bullet wound. You may remember that Dexter had to pull the plug on Debra after she was declared brain dead. He then takes Debra’s body to the sea, and after dropping her mortal remains in the water, he sails towards a hurricane. What looks like a suicide attempt turns out to be a scheme to fake his death. In the final moments of the eighth season, we see Dexter in Oregon. He assumes a new identity and works for a lumber company.

Season 9 will be set approximately a decade after the events of season 8’s finale. In an interview, Clyde Phillips revealed that in the upcoming season, we will find Dexter living in a completely new place with the dark side of his personality still intact. It has been reported that the season will be set in a town called Iron Lake, where Dexter will encounter Kurt Caldwell. Although season 9 will continue the character’s story, it would have no connection to the finale of season 8 since the showrunner sees the ninth outing of the series as an opportunity to tell a new story.

