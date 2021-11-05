Dickinson Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

A historical comedy powered by feminism, ‘Dickinson’ is a highly entertaining and insightful exploration of Emily Dickinson’s all-consuming passion for poetry. Accompanied by her eccentric family and supportive best friend/lover Sue, Emily takes on the challenges thrown at her by the patriarchal and politically divided mid-19th Century New England society.

Season 3 chronicles the horrors, both ideological and physical, of the Civil War. At the same time, the Dickinsons face their own battles. Austin disowns his father and Emily’s mother complains about Sue’s protective hold over her baby. On the other hand, Vinnie spirals into sadness as her ex-lovers perish in the war. Emily searches for the true purpose of her poetry and writes to the abolitionist, writer, and soldier Thomas Wentworth Higginson. Needless to say, we are keen on seeing what’s in store for us (and Emily!) in the upcoming episode. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Dickinson’ season 3 episode 4.

Dickinson Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Dickinson’ season 3 episode 4 will premiere on November 12, 2021, at 12 am PT, on Apple TV+. The third season comprises 10 episodes with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes each. Episodes will be released on a weekly basis, with the season finale airing on December 24, 2021.

Where To Watch Dickinson Season 3 Episode 4 Online?

You can watch ‘Dickinson’ season 3 episode 4 only on Apple TV+ at the above-mentioned date and time. You will need a subscription to do so. Additionally, if you are subscribed to Apple TV+, you have the option of downloading old and new episodes of ‘Dickson’ to watch offline on your Apple devices or smart TVs.

Dickinson Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

Season 3 episode 4 is titled ‘This is my letter to the World.’ It will likely explore the aftermath of Emily’s letter to Higginson. The annals of history tell us that Higginson did reply to Emily, so perhaps this episode will show us the start of their epistolary friendship. On the other hand, Austin might again seek out an argument with his father. Sue and Emily’s mother are likely to be at loggerheads over the baby. Vinnie might receive more harrowing news about her ex-lovers and Emily will possibly come across new obstacles in her relationship with Sue. The episode may delve into Henry’s experiences in the regiment as well. Additionally, Sojourner Truth’s memoir, being written by Betty, is likely to be an important plot point.

Read More: Shows Like Dickinson