Dickinson Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Created by Alena Smith, ‘Dickinson’ dives deep into the personal, professional, and social life of Emily Dickinson, one of the leading poets of the 19th-century. Using an edgy contemporary lens to look at historical facts from her era, the comedy-drama explores Emily’s passionate but turbulent relationships with her poetry, family, and Sue, who was believed to be her lover. The American Civil War and its impact on the lives of the Dickinsons are the main focus of season 3.

We see Emily trying to find the true purpose of her poetry — she eventually reaches out to Thomas Wentworth Higginson and Walt Whitman for advice. At the same time, Higginson gives Henry the task of teaching the Black Union soldiers how to read and write. However, Henry soon discovers that the regiment faces troubles far greater than just a lack of literacy. Meanwhile, Sue doubts a distraught Austin’s capacity to be a good father. We’re sure you must be curious about what’s in store in the upcoming episode. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Dickinson’ season 3 episode 5!

Dickinson Season 3 Episode 5 Release Date

‘Dickinson’ season 3 episode 5 will premiere on November 19, 2021, at 12 am PT, on Apple TV+. The third season consists of 10 episodes with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes each. New episodes release on a weekly basis — every Friday — and the season finale will air on December 24, 2021.

Where To Watch Dickinson Season 3 Episode 5 Online?

Since the show is an Apple Original production, ‘Dickinson’ season 3 episode 5 will be available only on Apple TV+ at the above-mentioned date and time. Don’t forget that you will require a subscription in order to do so! Additionally, if you have an Apple TV+ subscription, you can download old and new episodes of ‘Dickinson’ to watch offline on your Apple devices or smart TVs.

Dickinson Season 3 Episode 5 Spoilers

Episode 5 of ‘Dickinson’ season 3 is titled ‘Sang from the Heart, Sire.’ It is likely to explore how Emily will apply Walt Whitman’s advice to her poetry. We also expect to see how Henry will tackle the various concerns of the Black regiment while simultaneously trying to earn their trust. He will probably come across many challenges in his efforts to teach the soldiers how to read and write. Austin and Sue might continue to bicker over the baby, and Emily might get involved in the issue as well.

The fifth episode might also shed light on the contents of the letters exchanged between Emily and Higginson. Additionally, Edward might get into trouble for corresponding with his Confederate brother. It is also possible that Emily will try to talk to Sue about the depths of their romantic relationship, inspired by the words of Whitman. On the other hand, Vinnie might continue to carry out eccentric activities, clearly distraught over the loss of her ex-boyfriends as well as potential lovers.

