Dickinson Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

Revolving around the esteemed poet Emily Dickinson from 19th Century New England, ‘Dickinson’ is a historical comedy-drama series created by Alena Smith that relies on the lenses of feminism, lesbianism, and satire. Exploring the rebellious Emily’s poetic process as well as her wacky interactions with family, friends, and the patriarchal and war-torn society of her time, the coming-of-age series is a fantastically humor-laced exaggeration of historical facts.

Season 3 of the show has the American Civil War at its center and examines its far-reaching effects. We see how Emily finds the purpose of her poetry and rejoices when Higginson appreciates her words. Additionally, she realizes how much her father supports her when he refuses to admit her to the lunatic asylum for her overactive imagination. Meanwhile, Henry finally manages to gain the trust of the Black Union soldiers and even helps them to pass the uniform inspection. However, he realizes the gravity of their problem and decides to approach Higginson about their lack of weaponry. On the other hand, just after Austin and Sue surprisingly settle their differences and look forward to raising their son together, Austin gets drafted into the army. Naturally, fans are concerned about the fate of their beloved characters in the upcoming episode. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘Dickinson’ season 3 episode 7.

Dickinson Season 3 Episode 7 Release Date

‘Dickinson’ season 3 episode 7 will premiere on December 3, 2021, at 12 am PT, on Apple TV+. The third season consists of 10 episodes with a runtime of 27-35 minutes each. New episodes will be released every Friday and the season finale will air on December 24, 2021.

Where To Watch Dickinson Season 3 Episode 7 Online?

‘Dickinson’ season 3 episode 7 will exclusively be available on Apple TV+ at the above-mentioned date and time since the show is an Apple Original production. Don’t forget, a subscription will be required to access the episode! With an Apple TV+ subscription, you have the useful option of downloading old and new episodes of ‘Dickinson’ to watch offline on your Apple devices and/or smart TVs.

Dickinson Season 3 Episode 7 Spoilers

Dickinson season 3 episode 7 is titled ‘The Future Never Spoke’ and it will see Emily and Sue arguing over their relationship. Emily’s letters to Higginson and Sue’s preoccupation with her baby are likely to be the sore points of their conversation. In her moment of sadness and anger, Emily will wish that she could escape to a less-troubled time period. On the other hand, Austin will fret over being drafted as he desperately wishes to stay with his son instead of going off to war. He will have to choose between being a responsible father or a responsible man during wartime.

We will also likely see Henry confronting Higginson about the soldiers’ mandated lack of weapons. Higginson might offer him some rebellious support, but if he does not then Henry will have to take matters into his own hands. Whether or not Henry has reached out to Betty and his daughter Helen might also be an important plot point. Back in Amherst, we expect to see if Emily’s mother will continue to refuse to get out of bed, her mood dampened by the family’s visit to the lunatic asylum and her own life as a housewife. Additionally, we might see how Vinnie will handle her status as a single woman since all of her ex-boyfriends have perished in the war.

Read More: Is Dickinson Based on a True Story?