‘Dickinson’ is a historical comedy-drama series on Apple TV+. It’s a quirky, whimsical, and slightly absurdist show that tells the story of a young Emily Dickinson as she sails through her twenties, living with her family in Amherst, Massachusetts. Set in 1850s’ New England, the show combines modern 21st-century dialogues with 19th-century sensibilities. Characters dressed in era-appropriate clothing spout contemporary slang like “Chill, babe!” and “This is bullsh***.” Figments of the renowned poet’s imagination – like the personification of Death, a giant talking bee, and a ghostly man called Nobody – show up at pivotal points in the story.

While ‘Dickinson’ season 1 depicts Emily chafing under her father’s chauvinistic views about a woman’s “proper behavior” and her undying devotion to her forbidden love, Sue, season 2 deals with Emily’s dilemma of whether or not to court fame. She would like for people to read her poems, but she hates the spotlight and would also prefer to keep her work private.

Season 2 is far more sure of itself, leaning into its absurdity and mysticism, and the character arcs are much more well-developed than season 1. If you’re wondering about whether or not ‘Dickinson’ season 3 is in the works, we have all the answers for you. Here’s everything we know about the next season.

Dickinson Season 3 Release Date

‘Dickinson’ season 2 premiered on January 8, 2021, with a runtime of approximately 30 minutes each. Season 2 consists of a total of 10 episodes, with each episode being released weekly.

As far as the next season is concerned, there is some good news for the fans of the show! ‘Dickinson’ was renewed by Apple TV+ for a third season in October 2020, months ahead of the season 2 premiere. Reports suggest that ‘Dickinson’ season 3 has already been written, but filming is yet to begin. As of now, there are no filming dates that have been announced. So, if production goes on without any delays, you can expect the ‘Dickinson’ season 3 to release sometime in early 2022.

Dickinson Season 3 Cast: Who will be in it?

It won’t be ‘Dickinson’ without all of the titular family returning for season 3 now, will it? Hailee Steinfeld would be reprising her role as the genius (if not morbid) poet, Emily. Ella Hunt will return as Emily’s one true love and sister-in-law, Sue. Adrian Blake Enscoe and Anna Baryshnikov will continue their portrayals of Emily’s siblings, Austin and Lavinia, respectively.

Jane Krakowski and Toby Huss will play the Dickinson parents, Emily Senior and Edward. Gus Burney, Kevin Yee, Samuel Farnsworth, and Allegra Heart may all return as the friends of the Dickinson siblings. We have a feeling that Finn Jones’ character, Sam Bowles, is going to make an appearance as well, along with Wiz Khalifa’s Death.

Dickinson Season 3 Plot: What can it be about?

In season 2 of ‘Dickinson,’ Emily goes back and forth on the reality of getting her poems published. She spends almost the entire season grappling with the concepts of fame and anonymity, weighing the pros and cons. Ultimately, she decides she does not want to become famous and gets her poems back from Sam Bowles. When Sue declares her deep, irrevocable love for her, Emily is only too happy to get back together with her best friend and soulmate.

History does not tell us much about Emily Dickinson’s life in her twenties and thirties, so the show creators are free to play fast and loose with the story in season 3. What we do know for certain is that Austin will also eventually find love outside his marriage. Could his potential love interest be Jane? It is a well-known historical fact that Austin Dickinson lived with his mistress, though he remained married to Sue all his life. Maybe season 3 will focus on relationship drama for all the Dickinson siblings. We’ll have to wait and see.

Read More: Is Dickinson Based on a True Story?