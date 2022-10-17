Did Marcanthonee Reis’ Harry Grant Leave 9-1-1?

In FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1,’ Captain Robert “Bobby” Nash forms an admirable family with Athena Grant-Nash and his two step-children May Grant and Harry Grant. They also keep a close connection with Athena’s ex-husband Michael Grant and his partner David Hale. In the fifth season of the show, Michael leaves for Haiti to join his partner, bidding his adieu to his ex-wife and two children. In the sixth season, Athena deals with the absence of May and Harry. May has returned to her university to continue her studies but where does Harry go? Did Marcanthonee Reis leave the action drama? Let’s find out! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Harry Grant?

The sixth season of the show follows major changes in Athena and Bobby’s family. May confirms her decision to return to her university after putting an end to her job as a 9-1-1 operator. Athena and Bobby also deal with the accident of the former’s father Samuel. While Samuel fights death to stay alive, the absence of one of their family members is unignorable. Harry hasn’t been around Athena and Bobby even from the start of the season. Since he had to overcome a life-threatening experience earlier with a kidnapper, the viewers cannot be blamed for worrying about Harry.

However, Harry is doing good but away from Athena and Bobby. He is visiting his father Michael and the latter’s partner David. In the fourth episode of season 6, Athena informs Bobby that he is fine with them. Although Athena wants to bring him back to her family, she accepts that her son needs to spend his time with his father as well. She shares her despair of missing her son with Bobby, who continues to extend his strong emotional support to her. As Athena deals with her sadness caused by Harry’s absence, the viewers must be wondering whether Marcanthonee Reis had left the show. Here’s everything you need to know about the same.

Did Marcanthonee Reis Leave 9-1-1?

As of now, neither FOX nor Marcanthonee Reis announced the actor’s departure from ‘9-1-1.’ Reis could be taking a break from the show possibly since Athena and Bobby’s storyline is focusing on them as a couple and not as a family. We have already seen them exploring their past and supporting each other upon facing challenges. Harry and May’s absence seemingly helps the writers of the show to bring focus solely on the husband and wife. Thus, the absence of Reis’ character, until a formal announcement gets released by the network concerning his departure, doesn’t necessarily mean that the actor is no longer a part of the show.

Athena’s revelation that Harry is with Michael and David can be considered as a reminder that Reis’ character is still a part of the show’s narrative. In one of the upcoming episodes of the sixth season, we may see Harry return from his father’s new family. Considering these factors and possibilities, we believe that Marcanthonee Reis most likely will continue featuring in ‘9-1-1.’

