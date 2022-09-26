Did Megan West’s Taylor Kelly Leave 9-1-1?

Evan “Buck” Buckley’s personal life is one of the integral storylines of FOX’s action series ‘9-1-1.’ Whether it be his casual relationships or his relationship with his sister Maddie Buckley, the show has followed his life outside of Station 118 closely. After a series of casual relationships, Buck finally starts to nurture a committed relationship with Taylor Kelly Martin. Their relationship takes an astounding turn when she prioritizes her work over their togetherness.

Buck starts to feel that he cannot tolerate what Taylor has done, which leads him to a painful decision concerning their togetherness. The developments concerning their relationship have alarmed admirers of Taylor. If you are concerned about whether Megan West had left the show, let us share everything we know about the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

What Happened to Taylor Kelly?

As a reporter, Taylor has always prioritized unraveling truth regardless of the subject matter. When Buck and other firefighters of Station 118 realize that Jonah Greenway has been killing patients while trying to rescue them, Taylor sees the same as something the public should know about. However, Buck asks her not to do anything about it until his superiors decide what exactly to do about Jonah’s predicament. Taylor, as a responsible journalist, doesn’t follow Buck’s words and releases the story. Buck starts to feel that he had been used by his girlfriend, which leads him to the decision to break up with her.

In the fifth season finale, Buck finalizes his break up with Taylor, who wishes him all the best for his future. He realizes that there isn’t any need to be in a relationship just for the sake of it. Since he cannot trust Taylor, he chooses to part ways with her. As Taylor says goodbye to him, the viewers must be wondering whether we have seen the last of Megan West’s character. Is Taylor’s departure from Buck’s life the same as West’s departure from the show? Here’s what we can tell you.

Did Megan West Leave 9-1-1?

As of yet, neither FOX nor Megan West has officially announced the departure of the actress from ‘9-1-1.’ Even though Taylor and Buck aren’t together anymore, it doesn’t mean that West’s character cannot feature in the show as a reporter. According to showrunner Kristen Reidel, we may haven’t seen the last of the character yet despite the break-up with Buck. “We’ve always liked Taylor. I think she could be a fun foil at times, so it’s entirely possible that we could see her again. But for Buck, it’s the end of the line,” Reidel told TVLine.

Reidel’s words confirm the possibility of seeing Taylor as a fearless and committed journalist, covering the emergency calls firefighters of Station 118 will be attending. Although the frequency of West’s character featuring in the upcoming episodes may not be high, it is indeed a relief that the actress most likely hasn’t departed from the show. Even though West’s regular presence will be missed in ‘9-1-1,’ the admirers of the actress can await her upcoming project ‘Boy Makes Girl.’

