Die Hart 2: Will There be a Sequel?

Starring Kevin Hart as a fictionalized version of himself, ‘Die Hart: The Movie’ follows the actor’s quest to establish himself as an action star despite overwhelming odds. However, when Hart is sent to work with acting coach Ron Wilcox at his Action Star School, Hart finds his life is in danger. The action-comedy movie is directed by Eric Appel and also stars John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Josh Hartnett, and Jean Reno. Given the movie’s whacky premise and over-the-top action sequences, viewers must be looking for a second installment. If you are looking for details about a potential ‘Die Hart 2,’ here is everything we know in that regard!

Will There Be a Die Hart 2?

‘Die Hart: The Movie’ was released on February 24, 2023, on Amazon Prime Video. It has a runtime of roughly 1 hour and 24 minutes. The movie originated as a television show created by Tripper Clancy and Derek Kolstad. The first season contains ten episodes with a runtime of nine to ten minutes each. It first premiered on July 20, 2020, on the now-defunct streaming service Quibi. After the Roku Channel acquired the service’s library, the series found a new home until it was repackaged and released as a movie on Amazon Prime. The film has received mixed reviews from critics, with praise for its satire but criticism for its writing and direction.

As for a sequel to the movie, things look quite positive. In a 2023 interview with Esquire, actor Kevin Hart expressed his interest in returning for a second installment. Moreover, Hart’s words suggest that a sequel is almost certainly a done deal. “We’re now in position to have a part one, part two, and eventually, a part three. We’re making light of the world of action while at the same time embracing it, finding a way to be part of a new refreshing piece of IP. That was the goal at hand, and I think we accomplished that goal,” Hart told the publisher.

Hart’s optimism might stem from the original show’s performance on Roku. In June 2021, it was reported that the Roku Channel had renewed the series for a second season. However, the second season’s fate remains unknown, with the show essentially being repackaged as film. It is likely that Amazon Prime Video has also acquired the second installment and also plans to release it as a movie.

In September 2022, it was reported that the second season would be titled ‘Die Harter,’ and production had likely commenced. “I’m so happy to be back in Atlanta working with Kevin, Nathalie, and our incredible new cast members,” director Eric Appel said in a press release. Filming on season 2 concluded on September 30, 2022.

For the second season, it was reported that Kevin Hart and Nathalie Emmanuel would be reprising their roles with the addition of John Cena (‘The Suicide Squad‘), Ben Schwartz (‘Parks and Recreation‘), Melissa Ponzio (‘Teen Wolf‘), and Paula Pell (‘30 Rock‘). Hence, viewers can expect to see the stars in the revamped sequel, which is likely to be also titled ‘Die Harter.’

The sequel will reportedly see Kevin Hart trying to cement his legacy as an action star. He will be working on a revolutionary movie, but Hart could run into trouble with the emergence of a rival from his past. As a result, Hart and his co-stars could find themselves in life-threatening situations. As a result, Hart will be forced to seek the help of actress Jordan King (Emmanuel), his assistant Andre (Schwartz), Andre’s mother Cynthia (Pell), and legendary stuntman Mr. 206 (Cena).

All things said, it seems like the chances of viewers getting a sequel to ‘Die Hart: The Movie’ seem pretty high. Like the first season, the second season will almost certainly be retooled as a feature film. Moreover, it appears that production on the sequel has already taken place. Hence, viewers might not have to wait long to see the second installment, and ‘Die Hart 2,’ aka ‘Die Harter’ could arrive on our screens sometime in early 2024.

