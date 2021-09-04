Created by Steve Jaggi, ‘Dive Club’ is an exciting and adventurous Australian-original teenage mystery drama series. The story of the Netflix original show has a lot of heart, thoroughly endearing and nuanced characters, and shining moments of brilliance. Set in the fictional coastal town of Cape Mercy, the narrative revolves around the titular club, comprising brave teenagers Maddie, Lauren, Anna, and Stevie. After a storm, Lauren disappears mysteriously, and the other friends embark upon a sprawling mission to find her. Although the others readily accept Lauren’s disappearance as a sign of her death, the friends’ relentless quest for the truth unveils a bitter secret hidden within the town’s history.

After the cliffhanger finale of the first season, you may be curious about the development of the second season already. And if that is the case, allow us to illuminate.

Dive Club Season 2 Release Date

‘Dive Club’ season 1 premiered on May 29, 2021, on Australian channel 10 Shake and was simultaneously released on Netflix in Germany. On September 3, 2021, the series premiered in its entirety in countries like the USA and India.

Let us now divulge what we know regarding the prospected second season of the enthralling adventure show. Although there has been no official announcement regarding the show’s renewal, the first season has performed fairly well on the streaming platform.

There are also plenty of scopes to move the story forward, and the overall high quality of production suggests that the show is meant for a long haul. Netflix usually takes one or two months to renew a production to see the audience’s reaction firsthand, which means that we will have to wait some more before hearing the renewal news.

If the production is renewed by the end of 2021, filming and post-production will take some more time. Therefore, barring unforeseen delays, we can expect ‘Dive Club’ season 2 to premiere in mid-2022 or later.

Dive Club Season 2 Cast: Who can be in it?

All of the main cast members remain alive at the end of the season, and all of them will make a comeback in the anticipated sophomore season, in all likelihood. Among the core cast ensemble, we will see Miah Madden (Maddie), Georgia-May Davis (Lauren), Aubri Ibrag (Anna), Sana’a Shaik (Stevie), and Mercy Cornwall (Izzie). Joshua Heuston will take up the role of Lauren’s ex-boyfriend Henry against Alexander Grant, who will appear in the role of Hayden.

Among Anna’s family members, Veronica Neave will retain the role of Mayor Renee Volkov, and Kate Peters will be donning the cape of family matriarch Viktorya Volkov. In other prominent roles, we will presumably see John McNeill (Sea Dog), Phoenix Mendoza (Anna’s crush Camille), Ryan Harrison (Leonid Komarov), and Jai Koutrae (Chief Jack Rose).

Dive Club Season 2 Plot: What can it be about?

The series’s first season ends with a damning revelation, while a cliffhanger keeps the audiences hooked for the future story. After Lauren’s disappearance, everyone considers her to be dead in a possible shipwreck, but the dive club members do not give up on their friend.

In the end, they find Lauren in the lighthouse on the eve of the annual Salvation Day Festival. Anna is led to believe that she is the heir of Russia’s imperial throne, but she shortly understands that her family history is based on a lie. Her grandmother Viktorya turns out to be a pirate. At the end of the season, the friends are tied to a mast and stranded, while the dive club burns before their eyes.

The subsequent season will seemingly pick up the story from the cliffhanger finale and show us the finality of the divers’ fate. In the finale, Hayden turns out to be on the side of the Volkov family, and he will have to answer the glaring questions of the girls. On the other hand, the explorer Leonid Komarov seemingly falls senseless at the end of the season finale, and the next season will also shed light on his final fate.

After the damning discovery, it will not be long before the townspeople know of Viktorya’s real identity. On the other hand, the formidable Volkov family will leave no stone unturned to suppress the truth, as they did in the past. With the dive club burned to ashes, the friends will have to create their club from scratch. Therefore, the season will presumably have its plate full as it delves deeper into the town’s secrets.

