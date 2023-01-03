Do Conrad and Billie End Up Together in The Resident? Theories

FOX’s medical series ‘The Resident’ prominently revolves around the life of Conrad Hawkins and the relationships he forms in and out of Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. After his wife Nicolette “Nic” Nevin’s death, Conrad doesn’t consider getting into a committed relationship, until he forms an admirable bond with Kincaid “Cade” Sullivan. However, their relationship gets troubled when Conrad becomes aware of Billie Sutton’s feelings for him. The realization that Billie loves him makes him question his own feelings for her as well. In the tenth episode of the sixth season, Conrad acknowledges his feelings for Billie surprisingly. As he deals with the consequences of the same in the eleventh episode, the viewers must want to know whether Conrad and Billie have united. Well, here are our thoughts regarding the same! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Do Conrad and Billie End Up Together?

Conrad comes to know about Billie’s feelings for him after sharing a dance at Kit Voss and Randolph Bell’s wedding. He also realizes that he may have feelings for her but still continues to be with Cade. However, he stops running away from his affection towards Billie in the tenth episode of the season. After an eventful day at Chastain, the two of them end up sharing a kiss. When Cade returns from the rehabilitation center of her father Ian Sullivan, Conrad talks to her about his feelings for Billie, which leads to their apparent break-up. Likewise, Billie also breaks up with James Yamada.

The eleventh episode of the sixth season ends with Conrad and Billie leaving Chastain holding hands, indicating that they have decided to stay together. Conrad gets into a relationship with Cade to start a new chapter of his life. He realizes that he should move on from Nic and her death and Cade becomes the obvious choice since she is separated from the memories of his dead wife outrightly. But Conrad can never forget Nic. Thus, he may have been forcing himself to hide Nic from his life to not unsettle Cade. The compromises he makes to sustain his relationship with Cade affect their togetherness, which is evident in the fact that he hasn’t told the latter that he loves her.

With Billie, Conrad doesn’t have to hide his feelings for Nic. They are bonded over their grief of losing Nic and Billie would never try to replace her best friend in Conrad’s life. Billie also succeeds in becoming Gigi’s favorite, which must have also influenced Conrad to choose her over Cade. In Billie, Conrad not only finds a partner but also someone who can respect his memories of Nic without getting offended by the same. He must have realized that he wouldn’t need to make any compromises while sharing his life with Billie as he did while he was with Cade.

However, Conrad and Billie’s union in the eleventh episode of the season isn’t the end of the Conrad-Cade-Billie saga, as per co-showrunner Andrew Chapman. According to Chapman, Conrad’s choice will only be finalized by the thirteenth episode of the season, which is also the season finale. “His [Conrad’s] choice will be settled by the end of [Episode] 13, and we will see him living with the choices he made and whether he’s happy or sad about them. I’m not gonna give it away, but we’ll definitely have closure on that,” Chapman told TV Insider.

Considering Chapman’s words, Conrad may reconsider his decision to unite with Billie in the twelfth episode of the season, especially due to Nic’s presence in Billie’s life. If he starts seeing his dead wife in her best friend, Conrad may reevaluate his choice. Having said that, it doesn’t necessarily mean that he will choose Cade over Billie again. Even if he ends up having doubts concerning their relationship, Billie may clear the same, which may make him end up together with Billie for good.

