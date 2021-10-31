Where to Stream Doctor Who Season 13?

Created by Sydney Newman, C. E. Webber, and Donald Wilson, ‘Doctor Who’ is a phenomenal sci-fi saga that revolves around an eccentric alien disguised as a doctor who travels different stretches of space and time in order to wipe out evil forces and other dangers. Ever since its inception in 1963, the spirit of the Doctor has inhabited different bodies, and the thirteenth season features Jodie Whittaker as the protagonist. The show is uncontestedly a favorite among sci-fi buffs, so if you want to watch it, here’s everything you should be aware of!

What is Doctor Who Season 13 About?

The Doctor is an unconventional scientist who travels across space and time to unlock the secrets and mysteries of the universe. Hailing from the secluded planet Gallifrey, the Doctor, like other Time Lords, scurries different parts of the world in his wonderful vessel called the TARDIS (Time and Relative Dimensions in Space), which magnificently increases in size the moment anyone steps in. The exterior is built to withstand any kind of catastrophic occurrence in the world.

Despite having the option to exist anywhere and at any stretch in the neverending continuum of space, the machine often rests on Earth shaped like a blue police box. The Doctor, along with a group of companions always find themselves face to face with destructive beings, especially the Daleks, who identify as advocates of mass murder. Suited in robot-like armor, the Daleks are aliens who have zero mercy for creatures they deem inferior. Apart from that, Time Lords have the ability to regenerate themselves before death. So the spirit of the Doctor often inhabits different people.

Is Doctor Who Season 13 on Netflix?

‘Doctor Who’ season 13 is not available in Netflix’s current list of TV shows. People who want other options can browse the platform for similar TV shows like ‘Dark’ and ‘Frequency.‘

Is Doctor Who Season 13 on Hulu?

As of now, the iconic sci-fi show is not available on Hulu, so subscribers will have to look for the show on other streaming giants. However, the platform houses similar shows based on time travel, such as ‘12 Monkeys,’ ‘Timeless,’ and ‘Future Man.’

Is Doctor Who Season 13 on Amazon Prime?

Luckily, ‘Doctor Who’ season 13 is available as a part of Amazon Prime’s regular subscription offerings. You can subscribe to the platform and buy the episodes here. You can pay $2.99 for every installment and $13.99 for every season.

Where to Watch Doctor Who Season 13 Online?

All the episodes of ‘Doctor Who’ season 13 are televised on BBC America at specific hours. Those who don’t have a cable subscription and would prefer to stream it online can do so via the BBC iplayer app, which would even support live streaming of the show. You can also stream the episodes of ‘Doctor Who’ on DirecTV, Fubo TV, Philo TV, Sling TV, Xfinity, Spectrum, and YouTube TV. You can also check for its availability on Video-on-Demand platforms such as Vudu, Google Play, Microsoft Store (till season 13), and iTunes.

How to Stream Doctor Who Season 13 for Free?

Platforms like Hulu+LiveTV, FuboTV, and DirecTV offer a 7-day free trial, while YouTube TV provides a 14-day trial. This means you can stream all the episodes without burning a hole in your pocket, provided you manage to cover all of it within the allotted time period. Despite these options available to you, we would always advise you to pay for the content that you’re so passionately determined to watch!

