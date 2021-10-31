Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 1 Release Date and Spoilers

Your favorite sci-fi delight is back on television with another season featuring Jodie Whittaker in her third and final series as the Thirteenth Doctor, who is, in reality, an alien traveling across different eras and dimensions in their ship known as the TARDIS. Although it looks like a British police box, its power is immense, and we can expect to see more of that unfurl this season as the ship traverses places unimaginable. If you’re excited to catch the upcoming season premiere, you might be interested in knowing everything we have to say about the first episode!

Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Doctor Who’ season 13 episode 1 will release on October 31, 2021, at 8 pm ET on BBC America. The current season has 9 hour-long episodes, which are slated to release on Sundays.

Where to Watch Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 1 Online?

All the episodes of Doctor Who Season 12 will be televised on BBC America at definite hours. Those who don’t have a cable subscription and are looking forward to streaming it online can do so via the BBC iplayer app, which even allows you to watch the live streaming of the show. You can also stream new episodes of Doctor Who Season 12 on Fubo TV, Philo TV, Amazon Prime, and YouTube.

Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 1 Spoilers

The thirteenth season premiere titled ‘The Halloween Apocalypse’ will undoubtedly be themed on spooky season. There will be dark forces rising across the entire universe, starting from Arctic Circle to deep space. An old spirit will reemerge, and the worst is about to hit Dan Lewis in Liverpool. The Flux will be coming, and along with that, it will also mark the arrival of Sontarans, Weeping Angels, creatures known as the Ravagers, and enemies from across the universe.

We might also see the return of another classic villain that the premise of the current season might be built upon. As stated by Chibnall, every episode will have a different story, all of which ties to a single one at the end. Moreover, the season will address or reveal important information, including the Doctor’s true origin and the workings of The Division organization. One thing we can be sure of is that the TARDIS will land itself in new and exciting places. To know more, take a look at the preview highlighting the most intense scenes to come!

Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 1 Cast

Season 13 will be graced by Jodie Whittaker as the Thirteenth Doctor. It will be the third season to feature her as the alien time traveler known as the Doctor. Mandip Gill will reprise her role as Yasmin Khan, aka Yaz, a companion to the Thirteenth Doctor. You should also be aware of the departures of Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole in ‘Revolution of the Daleks.’ As two primary cast members take off, we will have two fresh actors join the cast.

John Bishop will be taking up the character of Dan Lewis, while Jacob Anderson will essay a recurring role as Vinder. There is a big list of guest actors this season, including Robert Bathurst, Thaddea Graham, Blake Harrison, Kevin McNally, Craig Parkinson, Sara Powell, Annabel Scholey, Gerald Kyd, Penelope Ann McGhie, Rochenda Sandall, Sam Spruell, Craige Els, Steve Oram, Nadia Albina, Jonathan Watson, Sue Jenkins, and Paul Broughton.

