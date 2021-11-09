Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 3 Release Date, Time, and Spoilers

The second episode of ‘Doctor Who’ season 13 is all about the Crimean War set in 1855, where the Doctor, along with Yaz and Dan, land after being kicked out of the TARDIS. There has been a distortion caused in history owing to the existence of a planet that can warp and manipulate time. Our recap highlights how the Doctor and her companions tackle the latest challenges. Now, we’ve covered all the details you should know about season 13 episode 3!

Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 3 Release Date

‘Doctor Who’ season 13 episode 3 will release on November 14, 2021, at 8 pm ET on BBC America. The thirteenth season has nine hour-long episodes, which are slated to release on Sundays.

Where to Watch Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 3 Online?

The third episode of ‘Doctor Who’ season 13 will be televised on BBC America at the date and time given above. Those who don’t have a cable subscription and are looking forward to streaming it online can do so via BBC America’s official website or the BBC iPlayer app. You can also watch the new episode of ‘Doctor Who’ on Xfinity, Spectrum, Fubo TV, Hulu+Live TV, Philo TV, DirecTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. Moreover, the latest episodes can be accessed on Video-on-Demand platforms such as Google Play, Microsoft Store, Vudu, Amazon Prime Video, and iTunes. Season 13 is also available on AMC+.

Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 3 Spoilers

Season 13 episode 3, titled ‘Once, Upon Time,’ will shed light on the origin of Swarm and Azure, who are already well informed about Yaz and Vinder. Their experience at the Temple of Atropos will be associated with a cyclical phenomenon that they are not yet aware of. Moreover, it remains to be seen what happens after the explosive time energy burst. The identity of the mysterious Passenger also remains hidden as of now, so this particular story arc might be stretched in the coming week as well.

Doctor Who Season 13 Episode 2 Recap

Season 13 episode 2 of ‘Doctor Who’ is titled ‘War of the Sontarans.’ In the episode, the Doctor lands in the middle of the Crimean War in the year 1855, along with Dan and Yaz. The Russians don’t exist anymore, and taking their place are the appallingly hostile Sontarans. The Flux event has not only affected the Doctor but has transported Officer Vinder to an ominous temple where he repairs a contraption sheltering beings called the Mouri as per commands given out by a floating Priest Triangle.

As an aftermath of the Flux combined with vortex energy, Yaz drops into the same temple as Vinder, and together, they discuss the origin of the Guardian priests of the Temple of Atropos. The planet these priests are from is responsible for manipulating time, as a consequence of which China and Russia might have been replaced with Sontar. The present-day Liverpool is invaded by a Sontaran ship that Dan’s parents temporarily fight off. But they ultimately succumb to the powerful forces of the Sontarans.

Dan communicates with the Doctor without stopping to grieve over the death of his folks. The Doctor learns that the Crimean War is a medium for the Sontarans to expand their hold over Earth. However, one of the Sontaran ships collides with the rest of the vessels, which in turn wipe out the entire fleet. Thus, the Earth continues to live.

Meanwhile, Vinder and Yaz run into Swarm, Azure, and Passenger. The Priest Triangle suddenly interrupts and declares that they’re banned from the place. However, Swarm destroys the triangle along with a group of time-locked priests. As TARDIS reappears, the Doctor heads to save Dan, but the vessel seems to have been rigged by an external presence. The Mouri have been saved, but Swarm ultimately ends up blasting Yaz using time energy.

Read More: Where is Doctor Who Filmed?