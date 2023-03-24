Does Addison Montgomery Die? Is Kate Walsh Leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

In the fifth episode of ABC’s medical series ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 6, Dr. Addison Montgomery decides to run a mobile OB-GYN clinic to treat patients who need abortions. She travels throughout the country and serves several women despite the threats she receives from anti-abortion protestors. In the eleventh episode of the season, Addison arrives in Seattle to train a small group of OB-GYN doctors of the future. She opens up about her changed life to Bailey, who extends her support to the former. The inspirational episode, however, ends with a startling development concerning Addison’s fate. If you wish to know more about the same, here’s what we can share! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Does Addison Montgomery Die?

Ever since becoming a traveling obstetrician-gynecologist, Addison has been receiving death threats. She becomes the subject of several attacks and protests, which is the case when she returns to Seattle to train doctors in Bailey’s clinic as well. Over a hundred anti-abortionists protest violently against Addison and the clinic. Although Teddy Altman manages to find a way to disperse the protestors, it turns out to be inadequate to protect the famed doctor. After the end of the shift, Addison comes out of the clinic and talks to a trainee, whose books and papers fall onto the road. While helping her to pick the same up, Addison witnesses a car coming right at them.

Addison and the trainee get hit by the car, only for the former to lie face down on the road upon losing consciousness. Bailey, who witnesses the incident, tries to wake her friend up but Addison is unresponsive. Since Addison is surrounded by medical professionals, including experienced ones like Bailey, she is expected to receive adequate medical attention. Considering that the incident happens right outside Grey Sloan, Addison may receive the necessary medical intervention in no time. But will Addison stay alive? Is the startling cliffhanger an indication of Kate Walsh’s departure from the medical drama? Let’s find out.

Is Kate Walsh Leaving Grey’s Anatomy?

As of yet, neither ABC nor Kate Walsh has released a statement concerning the actress’ departure from ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’ Although Addison is badly hit by a car, there isn’t any confirmation that she is dead. Since she may receive the necessary medical care in no time, the chances of Addison dismissing death are high. If that’s the case, Walsh may not bid her adieu to the medical drama just yet. Rather than an indication of Addison’s possible death, the narrative development might have been conceived solely for depicting the challenges medical professionals face after the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

“It’s a very real moment. It is really happening, and that scares me,” Kim Raver, the director of the episode and the actress who plays Teddy Altman, told The Hollywood Reporter about the anti-abortion protests, which serve as the foundation of the episode. “That scares me as a woman, as an actor representing doctors and what our doctors are having to go through. So I wanted to tell that story, that these stories are happening and this violence is happening against our medical teams,” she added. The writers of the show must have conceived the attempted murder of Addison to represent the real-life acts of violence happening against health professionals, mostly committed by anti-abortionists.

Since an attempted murder is enough to portray the gravity of the protests against doctors, it is unlikely that the writers had rushed to kill Addison off. However, even if Addison survives, Walsh may not feature regularly in the medical drama. The actress returned to the show for a two-episode event, which ends with the twelfth episode of the season. If Addison survives the attack, she may leave Seattle. Having said that, we may see Walsh appearing in the medical drama in guest capacities once in a while as Bailey asks Addison to train doctors at her clinic once every month.

