Based on the original Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi (alternatively known as 774), ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san’ is a shounen romantic comedy anime. The story revolves around a nerdy and horribly bullied teenager named Naoto Hachiouji, whose life initially becomes even more miserable when he draws the attention of junior student Hayase Nagatoro, who begins teasing him relentlessly. But Naoto soon realizes that Nagatoro teases him without any malevolence. As the series progresses, it becomes evident that the two of them are attracted to each other. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 10 Release Date

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ episode 10 is set to release on June 13, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and AT-X. Season 1 has 12 episodes in total, and each episode is made up of two parts. Telecom Animation Film produced the anime in collaboration with King Records. Hirokazu Hanai helmed the directorial team while Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Gin composed the music, and Misaki Suzuki did the character designs. Sumire Uesaka sang the opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” whereas the members of the cast portraying Nagatoro’s clique, Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa, sang the ending theme, “Colorful Canvas.”

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. IQIYI is streaming the episodes in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau. In Japan, the episodes are available on Netflix Japan.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 9, Nagatoro shadow-boxes inside the art club and soon asks Naoto to spar with her. While trying to avoid getting hit by her punches, Naoto loses balance and ends up wrapping his arms around Nagatoro to stop himself from falling. Naoto is subsequently terrified about what her reaction will be. Much to his surprise, she continues to act as if nothing has happened after the initial awkwardness. The following day, Nagatoro discusses the incident with her friends. All three of them decide to go and spar with Naoto, suddenly making Nagatoro protective and jealous.

In part 1, titled ‘Senpai’s Such a Closet Perv!!’, Naoto arrives at the art club and sees Nagatoro and her friends are already there. Inevitably, they start teasing him. Nagatoro claims that Naoto is a pervert and has an adult comic book hidden somewhere in the clubroom. Maki disputes this and states that Naoto is a “herbivore.” The girls bet against each other on this, which Nagatoro eventually wins with Naoto’s help.

In part 2, titled ‘There’s No Way Creepy Senpai Could Go on a Proper Date!!’, Sakura asks Naoto’s help to deal with a stalker. He agrees to go on a date with her so that the stalker will back off, much to Nagatoro’s irritation. On the day of the date, Sakura meets up with Naoto and assures him that she will take the lead. Neither of them realizes that Sakura’s friends are following them. After Maki teases Nagatoro with the possibility of the fake date becoming real, the latter finds the stalker and forces him to apologize. In episode 10, the art club president will likely help Naoto with his sketches. Nagatoro’s friends might ask Naoto why he hasn’t yet asked Nagatoro out on a date.

