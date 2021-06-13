Based on the original Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi (alternatively known as 774), ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san’ is a shounen romantic comedy anime. The story revolves around heavily bullied teenager Naoto Hachiouji and his constantly teasing junior Hayase Nagatoro. As the anime progresses and Naoto begins to enjoy the attention, it becomes increasingly clear to the audience that Nagatoro harbors romantic feelings for her senpai, but both she and Naoto are blissfully unaware of it. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 11 Release Date

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ episode 11 is set to release on June 20, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and AT-X. Season 1 has 12 episodes in total, and each episode is made up of two parts. Telecom Animation Film produced the anime in collaboration with King Records. Hirokazu Hanai helmed the directorial team while Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Gin composed the music, and Misaki Suzuki did the character designs. Sumire Uesaka sang the opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” whereas the members of the cast portraying Nagatoro’s clique, Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa, sang the ending theme, “Colorful Canvas.”

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. IQIYI is streaming the episodes in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau. In Japan, the episodes are available on Netflix Japan.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 11 Spoilers

Episode 10 begins with Nagatoro teasing her senpai. She tells him that she wants to share “some really steamy snaps” with him. Predictably, Naoto thinks that she is talking about risqué photographs and becomes flustered. However, it turns out that she is actually referring to snap-sizzle-pop chicken bites. Realizing that her innuendo had its desired effect, she starts calling Naoto a pervert.

In part 1, titled ‘You Seem Pretty Stiff, Senpai,’ Nagatoro and her friends watch as Naoto gives a pitiful performance during the school marathon. Nagatoro later tells him that she will help him train, much to Naoto’s dismay. The following day, they begin training early in the morning. Naoto quickly becomes winded, but Nagatoro pushes him on. They stop after running five kilometers. Naoto then decides that they should do stretches. As they start doing side stretches that make them appear as if they are dancing, Yoshi, who is out to walk her dog, runs into them.

In part 2, titled ‘I’ll Do It for You, Senpai,’ Naoto agrees to sketch Nagatoro for the upcoming culture festival under one condition: she will wear a cat outfit while he does. He later feels bad for doing this, believing that there is no chance that she will show up in such an outfit. But to his surprise, she does. Later, when the Club President comes to the club to ask Naoto questions about Nagatoro and her friends, Nagatoro even defends him.

The episode ends as the President challenges Naoto to put his art against hers. If he loses, he will have to resign from the club. Nagatoro assures him that she will help him. In episode 11, after the confrontation, the girls might take Naoto to a cat-cosplaying café to help him regain some confidence. With Nagatoro and her friends’ help, Naoto might create a piece that can legitimately compete against the President’s work.

