Developed from a Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi (alternatively known as 774), ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san’ is a shounen romantic comedy anime. The story revolves around high school student Hayase Nagatoro and her senpai Naoto Hachiouji, whom she relentlessly teases. But it soon becomes apparent that there is no malice behind her actions. In fact, she seems to have developed romantic feelings for Naoto, but neither she nor her senpai is aware of it. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12 Release Date

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ episode 12 is set to release on June 27, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and AT-X. Season 1 has 12 episodes in total, and each episode is made up of two or more parts. Telecom Animation Film produced the anime in collaboration with King Records. Hirokazu Hanai helmed the directorial team while Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Gin composed the music, and Misaki Suzuki did the character designs. Sumire Uesaka sang the opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” whereas the members of the cast portraying Nagatoro’s clique, Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa, sang the ending theme, “Colorful Canvas.”

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. IQIYI is streaming the episodes in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau. In Japan, the episodes are available on Netflix Japan.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 12 Spoilers

In episode 12 part 1, titled ‘What Do You Think, Senpai?’, Naoto struggles to come up with an idea about what to draw for the cultural festival in which he is supposed to compete with the President. Seeing how respectful he is to the President, Nagatoro’s friends tease him, asking him if she is his ex. This inevitably makes Nagatoro irritated. The girls offer their help and even suggest that he should set up a cat cosplay café. Naoto tells them about the competitions that the President has won and shows them one of her paintings, a nude self-portrait miles ahead in quality from anything that Naoto has ever painted. He eventually decides to compete against the President on his own, making Nagatoro furious at him.

In part 2, titled ‘You Could Be More Honest, Senpai!’, Naoto finishes painting some fruits and a wine bottle. The President walks in, wearing just a towel, and calls his painting dull. When Naoto asks her why she is dressed like that, she explains that she was taking pictures for her new piece. She tells him that he must ensure that his painting can telegraph that he loved creating them. Nagatoro comes barging in just then and sees what the President is wearing, and promptly runs away. On the President’s urging, Naoto catches up to her and convinces her to let him paint her the way she is.

In the post-credits scene. Naoto calls Nagatoro cute, and both of them end up blushing. Episode 12 or the season finale will likely be about the competition. Naoto, finally realizing what his art needs, might end up painting his best piece yet.

