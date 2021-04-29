Based on a Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi (alternatively known as 774), ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san’ is a romantic comedy shounen anime show. It revolves around Hayase Nagatoro, a high-school girl, who notices that a reclusive and quiet older student doesn’t respond to the constant barrage of verbal abuse from others and decides to tease him relentlessly. As the series progresses, it becomes increasingly clear that Nagatoro harbors romantic feelings for her senpai. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 4 Release Date

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ episode 4, titled ‘Senpai, You’ve Gone Beet Red’ and ‘Senpai needs a little more …’ is set to release on May 2, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and AT-X. Season 1 has 12 episodes in total, and each episode is made up of two parts. Telecom Animation Film produced the anime in collaboration with King Records. Hirokazu Hanai helmed the directorial team, while Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Gin composed the music, and Misaki Suzuki did the character designs. Sumire Uesaka sang the opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” whereas the members of the cast portraying Nagatoro’s clique, Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa, sang the ending theme, “Colorful Canvas.”

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. IQIYI is streaming the episodes in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau. In Japan, the episodes are available on Netflix Japan.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode Spoilers

In episode 3, Senpai (whose real name is Naoto) is interrupted again by Nagatoro. She suddenly appears before Naoto and asks if Naoto wants her to model for him. She takes off her uniform only to reveal that she is wearing a swimsuit underneath. While returning home, both protagonists get caught in a rainstorm and take shelter together. Nagatoro continues to tease the older student about being a pervert.

She invites him to her home, where he puts his wet clothes in the dryer, and they spend time together playing a video game. He becomes frustrated by how she starts distracting him when it becomes clear that she can’t defeat him in the game. Naoto surprisingly enjoys himself at Nagatoro’s home and tells her so when he leaves.

In part 2, Naoto desperately searches for a place to sit in the cafeteria during the recess, but all seats seem to be occupied. Nagatoro calls him over to join her and her clique. Initially, Nagatoro’s friends join her in teasing Naoto. But Maki, one of Nagatoro’s friends, quickly notices how defensive Nagatoro is about Naoto and starts to tease her as well. This leads him to declare loudly to the entire cafeteria that they are not dating, much to Nagatoro’s annoyance. She later tells him to turn every tease aimed at him into slapsticks. While trying to apply her advice, Naoto ends up hitting Nagatoro’s breasts, making them both uncomfortable. But as ever, Nagatoro quickly recovers and begins teasing Naoto again.

In episode 4, Naoto might try to wash his hands after making an oil painting when Nagatoro might approach him and grab his hands, making him blush. Later, Nagatoro might convince him to draw her instead of inanimate objects.

