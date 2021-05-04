‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san’ is a romantic comedy shounen anime that has been developed from the original Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi (alternatively known as 774). The story follows Hayase Nagatoro, a high-school girl, and her Senpai, Naoto Hachiouji. After noticing the extent of bullying that Naoto experiences at school, she begins to tease him as well. It is soon revealed that while she can be relentless with her teasing, it is her way to communicate and even flirt with him. As the series progresses, Naoto starts to figure this out as well. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 5 Release Date

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ episode 5, titled ‘If We Buzz That Fluff, Senpai’ and ‘Thanks for the Treat, Senpai!!,’ is set to release on May 9, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and AT-X. Season 1 has 12 episodes in total, and each episode is made up of two parts. Telecom Animation Film produced the anime in collaboration with King Records. Hirokazu Hanai helmed the directorial team, while Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Gin composed the music, and Misaki Suzuki did the character designs. Sumire Uesaka sang the opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” whereas the members of the cast portraying Nagatoro’s clique, Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa, sang the ending theme, “Colorful Canvas.”

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. IQIYI is streaming the episodes in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau. In Japan, the episodes are available on Netflix Japan.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 5 Spoilers

In the first part of episode 4, Maki and Youshi, Nagatoro’s friends, begin to tease Naoto. They call him a virgin and tell him to touch Maki’s breasts, which are actually a couple of bean bun packs that Maki has hidden under her shirt. When Nagatoro finds them, she immediately becomes jealous and chases after her friends. She then puts normal and special editions of bean buns under her shirt and demands for Naoto to figure out the differences between the buns. While he checks one of the buns with his eyes closed, the other falls out, and Naoto inadvertently touches one of Nagatoro’s breasts. This makes them both embarrassed.

In part 2, Nagatoro convinces Naoto to draw her. She has seen how Naoto looks at Hosakawa, the school’s champion baseball player, and teases her Senpai by saying that he is jealous of Hosakawa. Naoto struggles with how to begin the sketch, but then, Nagatoro accidentally falls asleep, and the entire process becomes surprisingly much easier. When Nagatoro wakes up and sees the drawing, she is clearly impressed. She promised that she would give Naoto something if she liked the drawing. She tells him to close his eyes and places a toy against his lips, making him believe that she is kissing him.

In episode 5, Nagatoro might notice how long Naoto’s hair has become and offer to trim it. Her mischievous friends might try to shave Naoto’s head, prompting him to shout at them. Later, Naoto and Nagatoro might share their mail contacts, with Nagatoro promising Naoto to send him a cat-sticker whenever she feels that Naoto has a salacious thought about something or someone.

Read More: Anime Like Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro