Based on the original Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi (alternatively known as 774), ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san’ is a shounen romantic comedy anime. It tells the story of Naoto Hachiouji, a badly bullied boy whose misery is further extended when he draws the attention of Hayase Nagatoro, a junior at his school. However, Naoto soon discovers that even though Nagatoro teases him relentlessly, it is devoid of cruelty. As the series progresses, both she and her teasing become important parts of his life. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 6 Release Date

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ episode 6, titled ‘You’re too Gullible, Senpai~’ and ‘Senpai! Let’s Go to the Beach!!’, is set to release on May 16, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and AT-X. Season 1 has 12 episodes in total, and each episode is made up of two parts. Telecom Animation Film produced the anime in collaboration with King Records. Hirokazu Hanai helmed the directorial team, while Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Gin composed the music, and Misaki Suzuki did the character designs. Sumire Uesaka sang the opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” whereas the members of the cast portraying Nagatoro’s clique, Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa, sang the ending theme, “Colorful Canvas.”

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. IQIYI is streaming the episodes in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau. In Japan, the episodes are available on Netflix Japan.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 6 Spoilers

In episode 5 part 1, Nagatoro has a nightmare in which he sees her Senpai has suddenly stopped talking to her and spending time with her friends. When she wakes up, she finds that Senpai has put a blanket over her. She admits that he is not a creep today, making him wonder if that is her way of complimenting him.

She regains her composure soon after and starts teasing him again. She declares that she has seen a video on shearing a sheep and wants to do that to Senpai. Naoto understandably panics. They eventually settle on Nagatoro giving Naoto a haircut. Maki and Youshi, who have heard the entire conversation, lie to Nagatoro to make her leave the room. After she is gone, they try to use the electric trimmer that Nagatoro left behind on Naoto. Fortunately, Nagatoro returns in time and saves her Senpai. She then proceeds to give him a haircut.

In part 2, Naoto and Nagatoro return from school on a sweltering afternoon. Nagatoro wants to have shaved ice, so they visit a hole-in-the-wall shop, but they discover it has become famous overnight. As they stand in the line in the summer heat, Nagatoro quickly becomes exhausted. Naoto pulls her out of the queue and buys cold tea for them both. He presumes that Nagatoro will not bother him during the summer break, but she demands that they share contact information. She tells him that she will send him a particular cat sticker whenever she believes that he is thinking any perverted thoughts. After Nagatoro leaves, Naoto goes to drink tea from the same bottle she just did. His phone rings and Naoto discovers that Nagatoro is watching him and sending him the cat stickers.

In episode 6 part 1, Naoto might dream about a fantasy world where he and Nagatoro embark on a grand adventure together to defeat a Demon King. But Naoto might discover that Nagatoro herself is the Demon King, pretending to care about him because he is too gullible. In part 2, the two protagonists might go to the beach together.

