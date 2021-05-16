Developed from the original Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi (alternatively known as 774), ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san’ is a shounen romantic comedy anime. It revolves around Naoto Hachiouji, a geeky and bullied teenager, whose life becomes even more miserable when a junior at his school, Hayase Nagatoro, begins teasing him. However, he soon realizes that her actions towards him are always well-meaning and begins enjoying her company. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 7 Release Date

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ episode 7, titled ‘Senpai, Why Don’t We Go to the Festival?’ and ‘This Is Like a Date, Isn’t It, Senpai?’, is set to release on May 23, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and AT-X. Season 1 has 12 episodes in total, and each episode is made up of two parts. Telecom Animation Film produced the anime in collaboration with King Records. Hirokazu Hanai helmed the directorial team, while Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Gin composed the music, and Misaki Suzuki did the character designs. Sumire Uesaka sang the opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” whereas the members of the cast portraying Nagatoro’s clique, Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa, sang the ending theme, “Colorful Canvas.”

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. IQIYI is streaming the episodes in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau. In Japan, the episodes are available on Netflix Japan.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 7 Spoilers

In episode 6 part 1, Naoto suddenly finds himself in a fantasy world. A hooded blonde girl greets him and tells him that he is in Chichibu Nagatoro, adding that he has been chosen to save the world from the Demon Lord. When Naoto reveals that he doesn’t have any powers, she sniffs him and declares that he has been selected to be a great wizard. She then hands him his staff and pushes him off the heavenly platform. On the ground, Naoto runs into a giant lizard, on which his novice magic proves ineffective. A catgirl, who looks remarkably like Nagatoro, saves him from the monster. She introduces herself as Nekotoro. The two of them begin traveling together toward the Demon Lord’s castle and grow close in time.

After they defeat a dragon, it transforms into a girl that has a remarkable resemblance to Maki. And a nearby egg turns into a girl that looks like Youshi. However, when they arrive at the Demon Lord’s castle, Naoto discovers that all three girls are Demon Lords. As they put him in chains, he wakes up in the real world in a restaurant and realizes that he has been dreaming all this while. When he sees Nagatoro approaching his table, he quickly flees.

In part 2, Nagatoro forces Naoto to accompany her and her friends to the beach. Despite the abuses he has to endure, Naoto ends up having a good time and manages to finish a sketch of Nagatoro. In episode 7 part 1, Naoto might hope that Nagatoro will force him to go to the Summer Festival. When that doesn’t happen, he will likely go alone and run into her two friends. In part 2, Nagatoro might eventually arrive at the festival ground, and the two of them might spend some time together. Naoto might start asserting himself and tease Nagatoro back.

Read More: Anime Like Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro