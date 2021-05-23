Based on the original Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi (alternatively known as 774), ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san’ is a shounen romantic comedy anime. It tells the story of a geeky and heavily bullied teenager named Naoto Hachiouji. His life becomes even more miserable when a junior at his school, Hayase Nagatoro, begins relentlessly teasing him. However, he soon discovers that Nagatoro’s actions aren’t necessarily driven by malice and starts enjoying her quips and antics. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 8 Release Date

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ episode 8, titled ‘It May Be More Fun Than You’d Expect, Ex-Senpai’ and ‘Let’s Do Rock-Paper-Scissors, Senpai!!’, is set to release on May 30, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and AT-X. Season 1 has 12 episodes in total, and each episode is made up of two parts. Telecom Animation Film produced the anime in collaboration with King Records. Hirokazu Hanai helmed the directorial team, while Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Gin composed the music, and Misaki Suzuki did the character designs. Sumire Uesaka sang the opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” whereas the members of the cast portraying Nagatoro’s clique, Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa, sang the ending theme, “Colorful Canvas.”

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. IQIYI is streaming the episodes in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau. In Japan, the episodes are available on Netflix Japan.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 8 Spoilers

In episode 7 part 1, titled ‘Senpai, Want to Go to the Festival?’, Naoto wonders if Nagatoro will invite him to accompany her to the summer festival. When that invitation doesn’t come, he ends up going there by himself, hoping that he will run into her. However, Maki and Yossi find him instead. From them, he learns that Nagatoro has club practice. The two girls put a dog collar on Naoto and take a picture, sending it to Nagatoro. She comes running and claims her Senpai back by competing against the other two girls in carnival games.

In part 2, titled ‘It’s Like a Date, Huh, Senpai?’, Nagatoro begins teasing Naoto by saying that it feels like that they are now on a date. Although Naoto was thinking the same, he is still flustered by the thought. They decide to watch the fireworks together, but there is a massive line. Fortunately, Naoto knows of a secret place and takes Nagatoro there. They share a quiet moment before Nagatoro starts teasing him again. As they return, they promise that they will go together next year.

In part 3, titled ‘Let’s Go Home, Senpai,’ the summer vacation has ended, and the school is now open. While coming back, Naoto spots Nagatoro and her friends. There is a new addition among them, a girl named Sakura. Suddenly, two boys join them. One of them asks Nagatoro out, making Naoto jealous. Overcoming his fear of confrontations, Naoto approaches, prompting a happy Nagatoro to leave with him. The rest of the girls soon follow them as well.

In episode 8 part 1, ‘It May Be More Fun Than You’d Expect, Ex-Senpai,’ with the midterm test right around the corner, Nagatoro might start teasing Naoto with the prospect of him failing the test. In part 2, while returning from school together, Nagatoro and Naoto might play a game of rock, paper, scissors to see who will carry whose bag.

