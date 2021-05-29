Developed from the original Japanese web manga series written and illustrated by Nanashi (alternatively known as 774), ‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ or ‘Ijiranaide, Nagatoro-san’ is a shounen romantic comedy anime. It tells the story of a nerdy and horribly bullied teenager named Naoto Hachiouji. His life initially becomes even more miserable when a junior at his school, Hayase Nagatoro, and her friends begin teasing him. However, he soon realizes that the things she says don’t stem from maliciousness and actually comes to enjoy spending time with her. The anime premiered on April 11, 2021. Here is everything you need to know about the upcoming episode of the show.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 9 Release Date

‘Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro’ episode 9 is set to release on June 6, 2021, on Tokyo MX, BS11, MBS, and AT-X. Season 1 has 12 episodes in total, and each episode is made up of two parts. Telecom Animation Film produced the anime in collaboration with King Records. Hirokazu Hanai helmed the directorial team while Taku Kishimoto led the writing staff. Gin composed the music, and Misaki Suzuki did the character designs. Sumire Uesaka sang the opening theme, “EASY LOVE,” whereas the members of the cast portraying Nagatoro’s clique, Sumire Uesaka, Mikako Komatsu, Aina Suzuki, and Shiori Izawa, sang the ending theme, “Colorful Canvas.”

Where to Watch Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Season 1 Online?

Viewers outside Asia can watch the series on Crunchyroll and VRV on the same day they air in Japan. IQIYI is streaming the episodes in Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, Macau. In Japan, the episodes are available on Netflix Japan.

Don’t Toy with Me, Miss Nagatoro Episode 9 Spoilers

In episode 8 part 1, titled ‘That Might Actually Be Fun, Senpai,’ Nagatoro continues to tease Naoto. She observes how lanky he is and tells him that he should exercise. When Naoto says that he will do that only when he doesn’t have to move, Nagatoro declares that she has a plan. She tells her Senpai to go down on all fours and climbs on his back. She then starts to pretend that he is a horse. When two students go by the art club, they see what is happening inside, making both Nagatoro and Naoto embarrassed.

Later, Nagatoro teases Naoto by saying that he should study harder for the upcoming test. Otherwise, she will be in his class the next year. Naoto thinks about the prospect and understandably is disturbed by it. He studies seriously and ends up acquiring respectful marks. This somehow irks Nagatoro. When Naoto admits that he wouldn’t have minded sharing the classroom with her, Nagatoro becomes embarrassed once more.

In part 2, titled ‘Let’s Play Rock-Paper-Scissors, Senpai!!’, as the two of them return home, Nagatoro convinces Naoto to play rocks, papers, and scissors to determine who will carry whose bag. Later, she herself climbs on his back. She continues to tease even after they get back to their respective homes via messages and mistakenly press the video button while taking a bath, much to her horror. In episode 9, Nagatoro’s friends, especially Sakura, might start teasing her about Naoto. She, in turn, will likely get angry at her Senpai.

