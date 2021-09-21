Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 1: Release Date and Spoilers

Developed by Jeremy Carver and based on the titular DC comic book series by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani, ‘Doom Patrol’ is one of the most exciting and distinctive superhero ventures on television. The series sees Jane, Rita Farr, Vic, Larry, and Cliff in a misfit and motley team of superheroes coming from various walks of life, and the paternal figure of the Chief keeps them together.

The series is a loose spin-off of the previous show ‘Titans,’ although the stories of the two series follow pretty separate and distinct timelines. Since its inception in 2019, the HBO Max original show has spawned three seasons, the third being just around the corner. Following the dramatic ending of the previous season where Candlemaker gives the team some trouble, you must be dying to know when the series will be back on television and what is in store for the fans. If so, let us now probe into the release date and other specifics of the upcoming third season.

Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 1 Release Date

‘Doom Patrol’ season 3 episodes 1 to 3 will premiere on September 23, 2021, at 3/2c, exclusively on HBO Max. Subsequent episodes are released weekly on Thursdays.

Where To Stream Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 1 Online?

You may have to subscribe to the popular streaming platform HBO Max to catch the action of the latest episode since the show is exclusively released on the platform. You may additionally catch the screener later for streaming on VRV, Rooster Teeth, and DirecTV. Moreover, the series is available in on-demand services such as Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, Google Play TV, and Vudu.

Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 1 Spoilers

The third season will directly pick the story up from the previous season’s gripping finale. At the end of the season, the entire team barring Miranda is held captive by the Candlemaker and covered in wax. Miranda’s story is put to rest when Jane discovers her corpse from the Well. Dorothy is convinced by Slava to put up with a fight, which reaches its zenith in the season pilot.

The fight ends with a tragic note as the team incurs a significant loss. In the fight’s aftermath, the team breaks off, and the members go their separate ways. However, the spectacular arrival of Madame Rouge on a time machine brings the members back together for a mission that she cannot remember while the heroes deal with their trauma. The season will also bring the Brotherhood of Evil and the Sisterhood of Dada for an epic adventure, but let us not get ahead of ourselves.

Doom Patrol Season 3 Cast: Who is in it?

The series relies on a close-knit cast ensemble to create its compelling ambiance. Ahead of the show’s premiere, the creators have updated the audience about the central cast list. Among the core cast members, we shall see Brendan Fraser (Cliff Steele aka Robotman), Matt Bomer (Larry Trainor aka Negative Man), April Bowlby (Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman), Diane Guerrero (Crazy Jane), Jovian Wade (Vic Stone aka Cyborg) and Timothy Dalton (Niles Caulder aka The Chief) taking up their respective roles. Due to the nature of the show, it brings on board a vast body of recurring actors while sticking to a core cast group, and most of them will come back at some time on the series.

Read More: Where Is Doom Patrol Filmed?