Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date and Spoilers

Following an eccentric group of strange superhumans, ‘Doom Patrol‘ is well known for its brilliant humor complemented by a healthy dose of gritty action. The members of the eponymous team, Jane, Rita, Vic, Larry, and Cliff, all obtain their powers through terrible experiences before the Chief brings them together under one roof. The rest of the series follows their adventures as they take on terrifying supervillains and keep the balance of the world in order.

Season 3 episode 3 ends on a cliffhanger as we see Madame Rouge introducing herself to our heroes. With episode 4 on the horizon, fans must surely be anxious to know what happens next. Let’s find out what season 3 episode 4 has in store for us, shall we?

Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 4 Release Date

‘Doom Parol’ season 3 episode 4 will premiere on September 30, 2021, on HBO Max. After season 3 premiered the first three episodes simultaneously, new episodes will now drop weekly and have an average runtime of 45–60 minutes.

Where To Watch Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 4

You will be able to catch ‘Doom Patrol’ season 3 episode 4 right on HBO Max on its release date. However, if streaming online is what you prefer, the episode will be available on HBO Max’s official website and the HBO Max app after its release. We also have good news for people who prefer video-on-demand services as the episode will be available to buy or rent on Google Play, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube TV, and Apple TV.

Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 4 Spoilers

Aptly titled ‘Undead Patrol,’ season 3 episode 4 seems set to introduce zombies into our superheroes’ lives. It appears that the episode will have fun introducing some prevalent yet interesting zombie movie tropes, and the team might even face more of death’s monsters. Their experience with the undead might force the team to adapt to more unorthodox fighting methods, and they might even require the expertise of the Dead Boys Detective Agency. Additionally, we might also get to know what Madame Rouge is actually here for. Here’s a small peek into everything that’s waiting for you in episode 4!

Doom Patrol Season 3 Episode 3 Recap

Episode 3, titled ‘Dead Patrol,’ opens with Jane, Rita, Cliff, and Vic’s apparent deaths as their bodies arrive at the Doom Manor in moving caskets. However, in reality, someone traps them in what is later called a tunnel of souls. Larry and Dorothy are soon able to communicate with their teammates’ spirits and, after realizing they aren’t dead, calls for the help of the Dead Boys Detective Agency, which consists of Charles, Edwin, and Crystal. Over in the valley of souls, a man with a melted face rescues Rita while the others, unconscious, somehow come face-to-face with their long-deceased family members.

In the meantime, Charles and Edwin, along with Larry, reach the afterlife and try to locate their teammates as Crystal and Dorothy prepare personal items unique to the unconscious team members to wake them up from their slumber. Although the items manage to wake the missing members, a lady working for death ambushes the team in the afterlife, claiming she is there to take Edwin. After fighting off several creatures, the melted face man reappears and shields them as the group makes a hasty retreat before finding themselves back in Doom Manner. The end of the episode shows Dorothy deciding to go with the Dead Boys Detective Agency, hoping to get to communicate with the Chief, while Madame Rouge introduces herself to the rest of the team.

